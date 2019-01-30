Gemma Collins super fan gets tattoo of TOWIE star’s face on his leg, even though the ink could ‘end his relationship’

Gemma Collins' super fan has made the ultimate tribute to the TOWIE star. Picture: PA/E4

By Alice Dear

One Gemma Collins fan has risked his relationship to get a tattoo of the Dancing On Ice legend.

Gemma Collins has earned herself some die-hard fans over the years thanks to her reality TV appearances in TOWIE, Celebrity Big Brother, Splash, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and now Dancing On Ice.

Among those fans is Billy, who appeared on E4’s Tattoo Fixers to get a tattoo of the blonde bombshell.

Talking to the tattoo artists about his love for the GC, Billy said: “I wanted to get a tattoo of a celebrity because I have a mild obsession with them, and I want to have an honour to them on my leg.”

The Gemma Collins tattoo is on Billy's leg. Picture: E4

Billy said his other half was having "none of it" . Picture: E4

Billy already had a GC quote tattoo across his ribs.

The quote: “Get that fire exit door, I’m off!” is from her time on Celebrity Big Brother when Gemma thought she had seen a ghost in the bedroom.

Appearing on the tattoo show, Billy had a tattoo of Gemma Collins’ face crying inked onto him with the quote: “It’s going to be a long old slog for me this life” – another quote taken from her time in the Big Brother house.

This new tattoo decision has even risked the end of Billy’s relationship.

Billy already had a quote from the GC on his chest . Picture: E4

On the show, Billy explained how his other half was “not having it” and how to new inking could “potentially end the relationship”.

An even more shocking revelation was that – while in love with GC – Billy had never watched an episode of The Only Way Is Essex.

Nevertheless, the realistic tattoo of Gemma’s face left Billy ecstatic.