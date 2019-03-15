Jacqueline Jossa has 'dumped' Dan Osborne following Alexandra Cane kissing scandal

Jacqueline Jossa has reportedly "dumped" Dan over recent accusations. Picture: Instagram/PA

This week reports emerged that the former TOWIE star had 'kissed' Love Island 2018 star, Alexandra Cane.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Dan Osborne, 27, had been caught 'kissing' Love Island's Alexandra Cane behind his 26-year-old wife Jacqueline Jossa's back.

The couple, who have three children together - Ella, Mia and Teddy - have had a turbulent on-off relationship but reconciled following Dan's stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa at the NTA's earlier this year. Picture: PA

But the former EastEnders actress has now put her foot down following Dan's recent apparent behaviour and "kicked him out".

A source told The Sun: "[Jacqueline] feels embarrassed and very angry that he would put her through the stress and decided enough was enough so kicked him out.

"Dan is truly gutted that Jacqueline is saying it's over. He's really hopeful he will be able to talk her round once she calms down. He's really angry about it all and telling friends he will do whatever he can to save his marriage."

Alexandra Cane, 27, pictured at London Fashion Week last year. Picture: PA

However a representative for Dan told The Sun that he has simply moved out on a temporary basis to help his grandmother clean out her house.

The former CBB contestant also took to his Instagram stories to refute the claims that he kissed anyone.

He said: ''There's a story going round, it's a load of rubbish, yes I was out in Manchester, yes I was having a drink yes I was having a little dance with friends. No I did not kiss absolutely anyone.

"Even though we both denied it, it's out there, all I can say is it's not true, I did not kiss anyone."