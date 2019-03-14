Dan Osborne 'cheats on Jacqueline Jossa with Love Island star'

Dan Osborne has been accused of kissing another woman behind Jacqueline Jossa's back. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Gritt

The former Towie hunk was seen getting VERY hands-on with one of the babes from the 2018 series of the ITV2 dating show - but he claims they're just friends.

Dan Osborne is alleged to have cheated on Jacqueline Jossa with Love Island star Alexandra Cane.

The Sun reports that he was seen "snogging" her in Manchester's Neighbourhood bar as they partied with pal Olivia Attwood.

A source told the paper: "Dan was all over Alexandra. At one point he grabbed her and kissed her."

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne pictured in January. Picture: Getty

Another witness said the chemistry between them was intense, explaining: “He was putting his hands all on her - grinding against her and thrusting his hips.

“He’s a married man so it was pretty shocking. She didn’t seem that into it but she laughed it off.

“Everyone was talking about how he was acting. There were loads of women there but he was only interested in Alexandra.

"They left together in a taxi with a couple of friends when the party was over.”

Alexandra Cane pictured in February, was pictured leaving the club with Dan and Olivia Attwood. Picture: Getty

It is also claimed that Dan - who has denied that he did anything more than dance with the brunette reality star - followed her on Instagram the next day, despite his proclamations that they were longterm pals.

A spokesperson for Dan and Alex said: "Absolutely nothing happened with Alex – Dan has been friends for a while with her after working together.

"They all met up with friends and enjoyed a great night out like friends do.”

The reports are sure to be a kick in the gut for former EastEnders star Jacqueline, who is mother to two of his three kids.

They split before the birth of their second daughter last summer, but she took him back after watching him in Celebrity Big Brother.

Alexandra isn't the first Love Island beauty to be linked to Dan. He was linked to 2017 star Gabby Allen last year, but both parties denied they were anything other than friends.