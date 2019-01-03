Jacqueline Jossa slams cruel trolls who have called her a "frumpy dumpling" in recent photo

Jacqueline Jossa hit back at online trolls on Instagram. Picture: PA

The former EastEnders actress faced criticism from online trolls after she recently shared a photo on Instagram but she soon hit back.

Former Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa has faced cruel jibes online after sharing a sexy image of herself for the new year.

The 26-year-old mum of two, who is married to Dan Osborne, shared a snap of her in fish nets with her legs crossed in a sultry pose alongside a caption which read "Chanelling J-Lo this year".

Read more: Chrissy Teigen slams trolls who shame her breastfeeding photos

Despite many of her fans remarking how amazing she looked in the shot, some cruel trolls were quick to slam the image.

One wrote: "Omg how photoshopped is that!! Pls looks nothing like her what so ever!!" while another took things even further by tagging her partner Dan Osborne in the comment and writing: ""Bet you wish she did look like this tho instead of a frumpy dumplin with slap head."

Not one to let the trolls win, Jacqueline screen shotted the horrible comments and hit back with a sassy comment as she reposted them on her Instagram story.

Jacqueline shared the trolls mean comments on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram @jacjossa

She said: "PS I do look like this even when I hoover the dog hairs off the floor and have baby sick all over me".

Jacuqline then even uploaded a PHOTO of her with baby sick covering her clothes from her and Dan Osborne's latest addition to the family Mia who is 6 months old.

Jacqueline took things to the next level by sharing a video of her covered in baby sick. Picture: Instagram @jacjossa

That will certainly teach the trolls!