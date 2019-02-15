Love Island 2019 rumoured contestants revealed

Amelia Goodman. Picture: Instagram

The first batch of rumoured singletons have been released, but are they your type on paper?

Love Island 2019 is returning to our screens this summer with a whole new line-up of singletons.

As we continue to keep tabs on 2018’s hottest couples, we’re also waiting for a fresh new batch to be revealed.

Well good news, because here’s a first glimpse at who could be coupling up in this year’s series!

Jane Park

You might be wondering why Jane Park already has over 130k followers. That’s because she became the youngest ever lottery winner, scooping a whopping £1 million on the Euromillions, when she was just 17!

Rumours she’s joining the Love Island 2019 cast spread when a source told The Sun: "Jane has made it clear she is on the lookout for the perfect guy and reckons Love Island is a great place to start."

"Chiefs approached her before but Jane didn’t feel ready. She's single now and feels the time is right to explore options.

"She loved last year's show and thinks it might give her something long-lasting."

Sairah Pinnock

Another blue tick and another familiar name. Why? Because Sairah Pinnock is the older sister of Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

An insider told The Sun: “Sairah is one of the Love Island reserves who could be thrown into the mix at any time during one of the episodes.

"She's had her fair share of bad relationships so is well and truly on the look-out for love and a long-term relationship."

Ethan Allen

And Sairah isn’t the only sibling of a celebrity set to star in Love Island 2019. Ethan Allen is the younger brother of Love Island’s Gabby Allen and has been making waves on social media ever since he visited his sister in the 2017 series.

"Producers were keen to get him on board and he's been in for a couple of meetings.

"He's not fully on board yet, and it's too early to say who's definitely going on the show, but he's in talks and Gabby is encouraging him to do it,” revealed an insider.

Amelia Goodman

Brighton-based Instagram influencer Amelia Goodman is also rumoured to be entering the villa this summer. Her reality star sister, Chloe Goodman, starred in Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother, and her other sister, Lauryn Goodman is also an influencer.

Rumour also has it that ITV producers are targetting universities for new talent. Durham bar Fabio’s confirmed the Love Island crew were spotted scouting for contestants to star in the hit reality show just last week.

Looks like there’s still time if you’re looking for love…