Who is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of boxer Tyson Fury from Manchester

28 May 2019, 12:02

Tommy Fury is one of seven hunks entering the Love Island villa
Tommy Fury is one of seven hunks entering the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

By Emma Gritt

The Manchester lad is one of the first singletons confirmed to be entering the ITV2 villa on June 3. Here's what we know about him so far...

Tommy Fury is one of twelve gorgeous singletons confirmed as a Love Island 2019 contestant.

Here's all we know about the Manchester lad, whose brother is heavy weight boxer Tyson.

Who is Tommy Fury and how old are they?

Tommy Fury is the younger brother of boxer Tyson, he is 20-years-old and comes from Manchester.

Like his brother, he too is a heavyweight boxer, but is keen to not be known just for having a famous sibling, especially in the ring.

He said: “I’m my own man and I’ve said it throughout my whole boxing career.

“I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother, I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve.“

What's Tommy Fury's Instagram and Twitter handle?

View this post on Instagram

Back in the office💣....

A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommytntfury) on

Instagram: @tommytntfury

Twitter: @tommytntfury

How tall is Tommy Fury?

Tommy Fury is 6'0 tall, much shorter than his brother Tyson, who stands 6'9.

What has Tyson Fury said about Tommy Fury?
On ay 21 Tyson let slip that his brother was set to enter the famous villa.

Speaking on an American MMA podcast he said: "He's going on a TV show called Love Island.

"He's a good looking young kid and I think he's going to be a hit with the ladies on it.

"He clearly doesn't look like me because I look like an ogre!"

When does Love Island start?

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday June 3 on ITV2.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The show was recently axed for good from ITV

Jeremy Kyle Dispatches documentary is out tonight and exposes 'prison-like conditions'
Gavin & Stacey will return later this year with a one-off Christmas special

Gavin and Stacey: When is the special out? When did Gavin and Stacey end and what happened in the last episode?
Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

Love Island 2019: start date, CONFIRMED contestants and trailer
Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell were spooked by The Haunting

Britain’s Got Talent viewers think cameraman 'exposed’ magician's trick
Yewanda is a scientist from Dublin

Who is Yewande Biala? Love Island 2019 contestant and scientist from Dublin

Trending on Heart

Why driving in flip flops this summer could result in a fine

Why driving in flip flops this summer could result in a fine

Lifestyle

Crisps are a delicious snack but experts have warned against eating them

Pregnant women urged not to eat CRISPS as they could affect the baby

Food & Health

Stacey Solomon after giving birth

Stacey Solomon says she feels 'empty' after going into labour early

Celebrities

The Love Island 2019 contestants have just been announced

Malin Andersson and Alexandra Cane call out Love Island for lack of body diversity in 2019 contestants

Celebrities

Gavin and Stacey is returning later this year

Gavin and Stacey is coming BACK