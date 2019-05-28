Who is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of boxer Tyson Fury from Manchester

Tommy Fury is one of seven hunks entering the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

By Emma Gritt

The Manchester lad is one of the first singletons confirmed to be entering the ITV2 villa on June 3. Here's what we know about him so far...

Tommy Fury is one of twelve gorgeous singletons confirmed as a Love Island 2019 contestant.

Here's all we know about the Manchester lad, whose brother is heavy weight boxer Tyson.

Who is Tommy Fury and how old are they?

Tommy Fury is the younger brother of boxer Tyson, he is 20-years-old and comes from Manchester.

Like his brother, he too is a heavyweight boxer, but is keen to not be known just for having a famous sibling, especially in the ring.

He said: “I’m my own man and I’ve said it throughout my whole boxing career.

“I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother, I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve.“

What's Tommy Fury's Instagram and Twitter handle?



Instagram: @tommytntfury

Twitter: @tommytntfury

How tall is Tommy Fury?

Tommy Fury is 6'0 tall, much shorter than his brother Tyson, who stands 6'9.

What has Tyson Fury said about Tommy Fury?

On ay 21 Tyson let slip that his brother was set to enter the famous villa.

Speaking on an American MMA podcast he said: "He's going on a TV show called Love Island.

"He's a good looking young kid and I think he's going to be a hit with the ladies on it.

"He clearly doesn't look like me because I look like an ogre!"

When does Love Island start?

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday June 3 on ITV2.