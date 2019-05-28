Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist from Newcastle

Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Amber already has some famous connections with the villa including some ex-Love Island stars.

Don't panic, but Love Island is back on our telly screens, which means 12 singletons are about to kick off the summer of their lives in a Spanish villa.

And Amber Gill has been confirmed as one of the lucky contestants for Love Island 2019. But who is she, what is her job and what is her claim to fame? Find out everything...

Who is Amber and how old is she?

Amber is a 21-year-old beauty therapist from Newcastle who is an expert in all things lashes and facials. She’s also a model for online clothing brand Fash1.UK.

Describing herself as having a ‘big personality’, Amber rates herself a 10/10 in terms of looks because ‘you’ve got to back yourself’. She also absolutely loves Tom Hardy. Well, who doesn’t?

The Geordie lass is after a tall man who’s ‘muscly and athletic’, but he also has to make her laugh.

“I want someone who is funny and that I can have fun with and doesn’t take themselves too seriously because I am daft,” she said.

Read More: Love Island 2019: start date, CONFIRMED contestants and trailer

"Looking at my past relationships, I don’t really have a type, it’s quite broad. If someone catches my eye then I’ll go for them.”

How tall is Amber?

Amber is 5ft 4in.

What's Amber's Instagram handle?

You can find Amber on Instagram at @amberrosegill. But despite most of the Love Island stars already having a solid social media following, she started with a modest 6000 followers.

Obviously, now the model has racked up more than 30k followers and will no doubt keep gaining more attention on social media when the show starts.

She’s also no stranger to a glamorous selfie and a pre-night out photo shoot with her pals

What has Amber said about Love Island?

It looks like Amber is keen to make friends as well as find ‘The One’ and she’s a big believer in ‘girl code’.

Read More: Who is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of boxer Tyson Fury from Manchester

When asked how far she’s prepared to go for a man in the villa, she said: “I would ask if it was alright with a girl first and then go for it with a guy. I wouldn’t do anything and tread on their toes, that’s not really my game. That’s not the type of thing I would do.”

The beautician also revealed she’s never cheated, adding: “I’ve been cheated on several times. I’m not as naive as I was then, I’ve just learnt to be careful from it. Not everyone has your best interests at heart.”

And Amber isn’t unfamiliar with the reality TV circuit as she actually knows a few of the former Islanders from Newcastle like Adam Collard and Ellie Brown. Let’s hope they’ve given her some good advice.

When does Love Island start?

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday June 3 on ITV2.