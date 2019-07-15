Who's Greg O'Shea? New Irish Love Island guy from Limerick and professional rugby player

15 July 2019

Love Island is introducing three new contestants into the villa
Love Island is introducing three new contestants into the villa. Picture: ITV/Instagram
The Love Island final may only be two weeks away, but that isn’t stopping the hit ITV2 show from introducing three new contestants.

Love Island have thrown three new contestants into the villa, following the shock dumping of Joanna in the latest episode.

Among the three new contestants is Greg O’Shea.

Greg is an Irish rugby player who has his sights set on Maura, but will he be able to distract her from Curtis?

From age to job, here’s everything you need to know about the new islander:

Greg O'Shea is one of the new Love Islanders
Greg O'Shea is one of the new Love Islanders. Picture: ITV

Who is Greg and how old is he?

Greg O’Shea is 24-years-old.

The new contestant is from Limerick, Ireland, and is a professional rugby player.

Speaking about himself, Greg said: “My good traits are that I’m energetic, very friendly and I’m focused – when I have a goal in my life nothing really gets in the way.”

He went on to add: “My worst traits are that I’m a bit of a clean freak. If I see something that I don’t agree with, I’m not able to hold it to myself – I always have to say something. I struggle to bite my tongue.”

Greg is a professional rugby player from Limerick
Greg is a professional rugby player from Limerick. Picture: Instagram/Greg O'Shea

Who does Greg want to couple up with?

When asked who he has his eye on, Greg said: “I need to get in the villa and see what the story is and who is good craic!”

However, he did add: “I’d say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she’s hilarious.

“She’s very naturally funny and she’s gorgeous as well so you never know.”

What is Greg’s Instagram?

You can follow Greg on Instagram @gregoshea.

