Love Island viewers brand show 'unfair' as Callum becomes the first to leave the villa

7 June 2019, 22:19

Callum became the first person to be dumped from the villa
Callum became the first person to be dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV
By Alice Dear

Callum Macleod has become the first person to be dumped from Love Island 2019.

Love Island’s second recoupling meant one boy’s journey on the ITV2 reality show came to an end.

During the recoupling, Yewande chose to couple up with Michael, Amy coupled up with Curtis, Lucie coupled up with Joe, new girl Molly-Mae coupled up with Tommy, Anna with Sherif and Amber with Anton.

This left Callum without a a couple and therefore he was dumped from the villa.

Viewers of the show were left upset at the results, wishing Callum had had longer in the villa.

One person tweeted: "Callum not getting any screen time or opportunities and then getting dumped? unfair #LoveIsland."

Another added: "Aw poor Callum never given a chance."

Following his exit of the villa, Callum said of his time on the show: “It was just really, really enjoyable.

Fans were left upset as Callum left the villa
Fans were left upset as Callum left the villa. Picture: ITV

“It’s unfortunate that I didn’t meet anyone that I connected with but I had such good fun in there. Even though I didn’t meet anyone that I could potentially be with on the outside, I loved it, which is a great bonus.”

He added: “I would have taken any opportunity like this. It was a fabulous thing to do and a really positive thing in my life.”

Callum added that he believed he was “true to himself” in the villa, and wouldn’t do anything differently.

Talking about the couples he think could go the distance, he said: “Definitely Curtis and Amy - they’re so well suited, it’s like they’ve been together for ages already.”

Callum has left the Love Island villa after just a week
Callum has left the Love Island villa after just a week. Picture: ITV

He added: “You could definitely see them working on the outside. I hope they do. They’re both really good people.”

Callum will be on Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday to talk about his time in the villa.

