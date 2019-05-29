Who is Anton Danyluk? Scottish Love Island contestant's reality TV past revealed

29 May 2019

Anton Danyluk is entering the Love Island villa... will he break a few hearts?
Anton Danyluk is entering the Love Island villa... will he break a few hearts? Picture: ITV

By Emma Gritt

The 24-year-old starred in a Towie-style online show called GLOW - where he was seen breaking hearts and rowing with his girlfriend.

Anton Danyluk is no stranger to reality TV - the Love Island hopeful previously starred in a Scottish version of Towie.

The 24-year-old is one of 12 singletons confirmed to be entering the Love Island villa next week. Here's all we know about him so far...

Who is Anton Danyluk, how old is he, and where is he from?

Anton is a gym owner from Airdrie, which is 12 miles east of Scotland.

He is 24 and proudly admits to being a ladies' man..

In a pre-show interview, he said: "My friends would say I'm a bit of a smooth operator because of the way I pick up girls in the club.

"I always get the nicest looking girl out of all my friends.

“My best feature is my eyes. I’m quite dark but I’ve got light eyes so they stand out.

"I would rate myself an eight on looks alone but when you start putting everything together you can bump it up a little bit.”

What is Anton Danyluk's 'medical condition'?

The cheeky Scot claims being in a relationship makes him SICK.

He says he develops a "severe medical condition" during his relationships called "Wandering Eye".

He added: "I've cheated on all my girlfriends. That's the reason I want to see get into the villa – to see if I can stay loyal to the one person."

"My last relationship, I actually got caught cheating for the first time in my life and it changed everything for me. I saw how much it hurt her and what it did to her."

What reality show was Anton Danyluk on before Love Island?

Anton starred on GLOW, a Glaswegian online reality show.

In it he was seen having vicious rows with his then-girlfriend, who left the show mid-filming as she was so upset about the demise of their fiery relationship.

Is Anton Danyluk on social media?

He is on Instagram as @anton_danyluk.

