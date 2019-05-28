Who is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 contestant and aircraft engineer from South Wales?

Callum is the latest Love Island hopeful. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island is back for the fifth time, and the latest batch of hopefuls heading to the Majorcan villa might just be the most beautiful yet.

So, here’s everything you need to know about our shiny new contestant hoping to find The One (and maybe win £50k)...

Who is Callum and how old is he?

He might share his name with a British race car driver and a cricketer, but Callum is a 28-year-old Aircraft Engineer from South Wales.

Callum describes himself as “genuine, normal and up for a good laugh”.

The self-confessed ‘clean freak’ also likes to think of himself as “fun, loyal and spontaneous”, but admits he “can be edgy” if things get a bit messy.

When asked to rate his looks out of 10, the modest hopeful said: "I’m a 6.2. When I’ve got a tan it jumps up to a 6.8, sometimes a 7. So, hopefully in the villa I’ll be bouncing up to the 7.

Read More: Who is Joe Garratt? Love Island 2019 contestant and catering company owner from London

“I blossomed as I got older. I’m hoping it is still rising but it plateaued a bit recently. I would say my best feature is my tan - give me an hour and I am golden.”

The rugby fan has played for the GE team, the GE Aviation Dragons and is also pals with Welsh rugby international and Cardiff Blues player, Josh Navidi.

What's Callum's Instagram handle?

You can find Callum on Instagram @callum_macleod where he can be seen partying with his friends and getting his abs out.

What has Callum said about Love Island?

Ahead of his stint in the villa, Callum has confessed he’s desperate not to be “left on the shelf”.

Read More: Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom?

“The whole experience is going to be great and if I meet someone, that’s what I’m here for,” he said.

In terms of his “type on paper,” Callum is after “morals and loyalty” but is also attracted to “blonde and petite girls”, although Michelle Keegan is his celebrity crush.

He added: “Personality, I just like girls that let me be myself and as long as they like me for me and of course I’ve got to enjoy their personality. As long as they let me be me and don’t try and change me.”

When does Love Island start?

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday June 3 on ITV2.