Who is Joe Garratt? Love Island 2019 contestant and catering company owner from London

Will Joe find love in the Love Island villa?
Will Joe find love in the Love Island villa? Picture: ITV
Joe Garratt will be entering the Love Island villa this year, but what do we know about him?

Love Island 2019 is set to start on Monday 3rd June.

As fans of the ITV2 reality TV show wait for the show to start, the first Love Island housemates have been revealed, including 22-year-old Joe Garratt.

From his career to claims to fame and his attitude towards finding love in the villa, here’s everything you need to know:

READ MORE: Meet all the Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Joe Garratt and how old is he?

Joe Garrett is a 22-year-old from south east London.

Joe owns his own catering company, but used to be a semi-professional rugby player.

Joe is a former semi-professional rugby player turned catering company owner
Joe is a former semi-professional rugby player turned catering company owner. Picture: Instagram/Joe Garratt

What's Joe Garratt’s Instagram handle?

You can take a look at Joe on his Instagram at @josephgarratt.

What has Joe Garratt said about Love Island?

Joe admitted that he applied for Love Island because his dating history has been “not very successful”.

The 22-year-old has been single just less than a year and is very excited to get in the villa.

Speaking of his perfect girl, Joe said: “I don’t really have a specific type.

“For me, it’s just more how we click, if she is fun, outgoing and doesn’t take herself too seriously and is open to talk about things.”

He added: “I’m looking for a connection, obviously initial attraction is ket but the connection is the main go-to.”

Joe says he doesn't have a type, and is looking for a connection with a girl
Joe says he doesn't have a type, and is looking for a connection with a girl. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island start?

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Monday 3rd June.

