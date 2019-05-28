Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom?

Amy Hart has some famous connections. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Find out everything you need to know about former Miss United Kingdom Amy Hart...

The latest bunch of Love Island 2019 hopefuls are about to enter the villa, which means we get another summer of grafting, mugging off, coupling and re-coupling.

And now Amy Hart is the latest contestant currently packing her smallest swimwear - but who is she, what does she do and what happened with her and Liam Payne?

Who is Amy and how old is she?

Amy is a 26-year-old air hostess and cabin crew manager from Worthing in Sussex.

As well as working for British Airways, Amy is a former beauty queen who actually won Miss United Kingdom in the Miss Beautiful International pageant.

The Love Island lady also describes herself as “the Bridget Jones of my friendship group” and would sum up her love life with the song “Tragedy” by Steps.

Amy’s perfect man is Liam Hemsworth, but she also admits to having ‘weird celeb crushes’ on David Walliams and Simon Cowell. Interesting...

What's Amy's Instagram handle?

You can find Amy on Instagram at @amyhartxo.

She now has 21k followers, and regularly posts photos of her incredible trips around the world as well as girly nights out with her pals.

What has Amy said about Love Island?

Amy is definitely ready to find Mr Right, and has said she’s sick of ‘time wasters’.

But the 26-year-old is also entering the Spanish villa to find some new friends, as she says: “I’m a real girl’s girl and I do believe in girl code. My best friends at home are my best friends because we have the same taste in alcohol but different taste in men.

“I hope that the girls won’t have the same taste in men as me but you don’t know what’s going to happen until you’re in there. I think you have to talk about it and really weigh up whether someone is amazing for you.”

The air hostess also vows to stay honest throughout, adding: “If you really think that you are better suited to someone, then sit down and have the chat. It’s like pulling off a band aid, although it’s going to be horrendous, it is better off in the long run.

“I just think this whole keeping-your- options-open thing is awful. I’m an all or nothing girl.”

What happened with Amy and Liam Payne?

It turns out Amy has a very interesting claim to fame as she actually enjoyed a flirty night out with One Direction star Liam Payne.

Dishing the details on what happened, Amy confessed: “We were in the VIP bit and so was he and he walked past me and I smiled and he said ‘Hey, you alright? What’s your name?’ He told us to come and sit in his booth and we had a picture together.

“I put it on Instagram and then my cousin who was twelve and a big One Direction fan put it on her Instagram and suddenly I was on all these international One Direction accounts. I was getting hate from ten- year-olds because they thought I was dating him!”

When does Love Island start?

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday June 3 on ITV2.