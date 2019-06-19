Who is Arabella Chi? Love Island bombshell, model and ex of Charlie Frederick

The stunning model is 28 years old. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The stunning leggy model also dated former Love Islander Charlie, just like this year's surfer chick, Lucie Donlan.

Love Island just LOVE to spoil up with bombshells, don't they? And tonight was no exception, the dust was barely settled from Joe and Elma's double elimination and they've thrown a new girl into the villa.

And another MODEL no less?! So what do we know about the beautiful Arabella? Look no further as we have all the info you need right here...

Who is Arabella Chi?

Arabella is a professional model, hailing from London.

She is 28-years-old and describes herself as confident and says that she "never shuts up"... we wonder how that will go down in the villa?

By the looks of her Instagram she's already leading a pretty jet-set lifestyle and travels the world working on incredible campaigns.

She's 5ft 10, so will be one of the taller girls in the villa.

What's her type and who is she after in the Love Island villa?

Arabella has her eye on two of the boys - Danny Williams and Michael Griffiths, both of whom seem pretty happy in their current couples, so this could be interesting...

Describing her ideal man, she said: "They have to take care of themselves. I love going to the gym and training.

"They have to look like they work out and look after themselves. But not too much."

She continued: "Personality wise I have a lot of love to give and I like it if someone returns that and makes me feel special.

"I like a charmer and someone that makes me laugh."

What's Arabella's claim to fame?

Just like Lucie Donlan, Arabella has also dated last series' Charlie Frederick.

They all work in the same industry, so it makes sense (to some degree).

When asked about her claims to fame, she said: "Being on a billboard on Oxford Street for G Star last year. I was on Sports Direct. And I know Montana Brown from series three."

What is her Instagram?

You can follow Arabella at @arabellachi - she already had 34.5k followers before heading into the villa so we're sure they'll skyrocket.