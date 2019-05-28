Who is Yewande Biala? Love Island 2019 contestant and scientist from Dublin

Yewanda is a scientist from Dublin. Picture: ITV

The Love Island 2019 contestants were officially revealed last night, and we cannot wait to see what the latest batch of singletons have in store for us this summer.

One of the confirmed contestants is scientist Yewande Biala, a scientist from Dublin. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Who is Yewande Biala? What's her age and background?

Yewande, 23, is from Dublin, Ireland.

What is Yewande Biala's job?

Yewande is a scientist, and said in her official interview: "I’m a scientist, which is a unique job. I think people may be surprised. Every time I say that I’m a scientist, people are shocked. I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television, last year we had Dr Alex and the year before we had Camilla Thurlow in the villa."

She added: "I don’t think there is a science to finding love and if there is then I have clearly been reading the wrong books."

What has Yewande Biala said about her past relationships?

Speaking about the show, she added: "I don’t think I have a wandering eye, I’m very loyal. I’ve never cheated on anyone but I’ve been cheated on multiple times. I feel like I am less trusting as a result of that. I think I’ll definitely have my guard up."

What is Yewande Biala's Instagram and Twitter handles?

You can follow Yewande on Twitter @yewande_biala.

When is Love Island back on TV?

Love Island starts on Monday 3rd June at 9PM on ITV2.