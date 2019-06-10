What is Yewande Biala's job? The Love Island star's scientist career and degree revealed

Yewande Biala is proving extremely popular with viewers of Love Island 2019, and in tonight's episode she's by new boy Danny chosen to accompany him on his first date.

Prior to entering the villa, Yewande revealed that she worked as a scientist, saying in her entry interview: "I’m a scientist, which is a unique job. I think people may be surprised. Every time I say that I’m a scientist, people are shocked. I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television, last year we had Dr Alex and the year before we had Camilla Thurlow in the villa."

She added: "I don’t think there is a science to finding love and if there is then I have clearly been reading the wrong books."

But what is Yewande's job? And what degree did she do? Here's everything you need to know:

What is Yewande Biala's job title?

Yewande manufactures vaccines for a living, and used to work 60 hours a week as an oncology vaccine specialist.

During her date with Danny, Yewande opened up about her career.

She said: “I always wanted to be in science. I always wanted to help people.”

Where did Yewande Biala go to university and what degree did she do?

Yewande revealed in her VT that she started university at the age of 16. According to her Linkedin, she got a first in her undergraduate degree of Biotechnology (BSC) at Athlone Institute of Technology before going on to do a masters in Pharmaceutical quality assurance and Regulation, which she graduated from with a 2:1 last year.

Who is Yewande Biala coupled up with on Love Island?

Yewande is currently coupled up with firefighter Michael Griffiths, but the pair are currently just friends.

