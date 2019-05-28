Who is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of AJ Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard is heading to the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Curtis is one of the 12 confirmed contestants to appear on Love Island 2019

The Love Island 2019 contestants were officially revealed last night, and we cannot wait to see what the latest batch of singletons have in store for us this summer.

One of the confirmed contestants is Curtis Pritchard. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Who is Curtis Pritchard? What's his age and background?

Curtis, 23, is from Shropshire.

What is Curtis Pritchard's job?

Curtis is a ballroom and latin dancer and is on Dancing with the Stars Ireland.

Is Curtis related to AJ Pritchard?

He is! Curtis and Strictly pro AJ are brothers.

What is Curtis Pritchard's type on paper?

Curtis said: "I’m sure everyone has their idea of the perfect girl but I don’t. This sounds really clichéd but love is blind and I truly do believe that. I like blondes and an athletic body, not too fake and somebody that respects themselves. But if the complete opposite comes in and I fall madly in love with them then I’ve completely lied to you. Love is blind."

Curtis Pritchard's entry interview

What is Curtis Pritchard's Instagram handle?

You can follow Curtis @curtispritchard12

When is Love Island back on TV?

Love Island series five starts on Monday 3rd June at 9PM on ITV2.