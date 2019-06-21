Amy Hart fuming as Curtis Pritchard kisses Arabella Chi on tonight's Love Island

Amy is not happy in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Fans aren't impressed with Amy's reaction to the pair's kiss

Tonight's episode of Love Island is set to be a scorcher as new girl Arabella Chi seriously turns up the heat.

The 28-year-old model expressed an interest in fellow model Danny and firefighter Michael before entering the villa, however, she opted to take Anton on one of her two dates, along with Danny - but the fireworks are only just starting and we can't wait to see how it all pans out.

The islanders will take part in a kissing challenge in tonight's show, and in the preview clip it shows Arabella giving it her all with Curtis.

23-year-old dancer Curtis is currently paired up with 26-year-old cabin crew manager Amy, and the Sussex gal was NOT happy with how much her 'half-boyfriend' enjoyed it.

Curtis can be heard quipping "good connection" after Arabella snogs him, and he scores her a 10 out of 10, much to Amy's anger.

Tonight's challenge is set to be an exciting one when we find out who the best and worst kissers are. Picture: ITV

And it's not just Amy's toes that Arabella's been stepping on as her affection towards hunky 21-year-old Danny Williams haven't gone unnoticed by his other half.

The duo are seen sat in the garden having a chat with Danny when Yewande walks over and sits herself ON TOP of him in front of Arabella, seemingly marking her territory.

Yewande definitely seems shaken by Arabella's interest in her partner Danny. Picture: ITV

Despite her implying that hers and Danny's relationship doesn't really have a future on Love Island, Yewande definitely seems bothered by his wandering eye.

Arabella said in the beach hut: "I think literally sitting on somebody when they're having a chat with someone is a little bit strange".