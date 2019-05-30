Inside Love Island star Amy Hart’s wild night with Liam Payne

30 May 2019, 15:30

Amy partied with Liam Payne in the VIP area of a nightclub.
Amy partied with Liam Payne in the VIP area of a nightclub. Picture: Instagram/ITV

The 26-year-old air hostess reveals her flirtatious past with the One Direction heartthrob

Love Island’s Amy Hart hasn’t even entered the villa yet but it seems as though she is already at the centre of a dating drama.

The air hostess, 26, sparked speculation she had a fling with One Direction star Liam Payne after posting a picture of the two of them cosying up together in a nightclub on Instagram.

Former Miss United Kingdom, who is just days away from coupling up with a potential love match live on TV, revealed she found herself under fire on social media when 1D fans accused her of hooking up with the Bedroom Floor hitmaker.

Amy admitted: "I went on a night out once and Liam from One Direction was there.

"We were in the VIP bit and so was he and he walked past me and I smiled and he said ‘Hey, you alright? What’s your name?’

"He told us to come and sit in his booth and we had a picture together."

She continued: “I put it on Instagram and then my cousin who was twelve and a big One Direction fan put it on her Instagram and suddenly I was on all these international One Direction accounts.

"I was getting hate from ten year-olds because they thought I was dating him!"

The cabin crew manager also explained that although she's never had a long-term relationship, she is on the hunt for romance and wants to find someone who treats her right.

She said: "I’ve never been cheated on, I’ve never had a proper boyfriend!

"When I was seeing a guy though, he wasn’t being very nice to me. I went on a night out and met someone and had a cheeky snog but I think if he was nicer to me then I wouldn’t have done it.

"I’m sure he was seeing a lot of other people!"

Air hostess and cabin crew managed Amy Hart, 26, joins the Love Island 2019 line-up.
Air hostess and cabin crew managed Amy Hart, 26, joins the Love Island 2019 line-up. Picture: ITV

You can keep up with Amy’s dating antics when she hits screens next Monday, 3rd June on ITV2.

She’ll be joining a brand new line-up of contestants, including Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard's brother Curtis and heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury's sibling Tommy, as she searches for ‘the one’ during a long, hot summer of love.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kathy Beale has unveiled 'The Prince Albert'

EastEnders' Kathy Beale unveils Walford's first gay bar - and it looks amazing
Love Island contestants are allowed to leave the villa

Love Island secrets: Why the cast are allowed one day off filming to leave the villa
Geordie More will give reality fans a glimpse into how life has changed for their favourite reality stars.

Geordie Shore spin-off: MTV follows Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei and Aaron Chalmers in brand new show
The best-selling 2013 novel is being adapted into a film starring American actor Ansel Elgort.

When is The Goldfinch movie out, who's in the cast with Ansel Elgort and is there a trailer?
The full cast of Gavin and Stacey

Who’s in the Gavin and Stacey cast? From James Corden and Rob Brydon to Joanna Page and Alison Steadman

Trending on Heart

Boots is reportedly set to close 200 stores

Boots 'planning to close more than 200 stores' - is your local affected?

Lifestyle

Abaton Island Resort & Spa is the perfect long weekend getaway

Why you need to visit Abaton Island Resort & Spa - the Cretan paradise loved by Jake Quickenden and Lucy Mecklenburgh

Travel

The treatment banishes zits straight away

The £27 spot-removing stickers are now back in stock, but be quick!

Beauty

JK Rowling has written four new books

Four new Harry Potter books to be released by JK Rowling 'to delve deeper into the rich history of magic'
Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Celebrities