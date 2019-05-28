Malin Andersson and Alexandra Cane call out Love Island for lack of body diversity in 2019 contestants

28 May 2019, 08:23

The Love Island 2019 contestants have just been announced
The Love Island 2019 contestants have just been announced. Picture: ITV

The former Love Island stars have voiced their wish for curvier contestants on the show

The Love Island 2019 contestants were revealed last night, meaning we finally got our first glance of the faces we'll be spending literally all summer staring at.

Despite reports that show producers would this year be signing up their first ever plus-size model, fans couldn't help but notice that there appeared to be a distinct lack of different body-types on the line-up.

Retweeting the official announcement, 2018 contestant Alexandra Cane wrote: "Where the curvy girls at?".

And Malin Andersson, who appeared on the show in 2016, also tweeted: "And I thought they would have some diversity. Meh".

It was recently reported that plus-size model Jada Sezer would be going on the show, and it is still possible that she may enter the villa as a late contestant.

Read more: Love Island 2019 cast REVEALED - meet the contestants

A source told The Mirror: "Previous years have been criticised for a lack of diversity among contestants. This year producers are determined to have more variation... They want all shapes and sizes taking part – not just a stream of identikit men and women."

Jada hosts a podcast on body positivity, and producers are said to be keen to sign her up to promote increased inclusion when it comes to body-type on the show.

Read more: How much do Love Island contestants get paid and how much were their wages last year?

The source continued: "Given the nature of the show, it’s important the contestants feel body confident as they spend so much time wearing skimpy clothes or bikinis as they sunbathe and hang out by the pool.

"Jada would be a perfect choice because she is passionate about body positivity – and even appeared on Good Morning Britain in her underwear before running the marathon...

"Producers have been talking at length with her and are hopeful they might feature her later in the series."

