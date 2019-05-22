How much do Love Island contestants get paid and how much were their wages last year?

22 May 2019, 11:07

How much do the Love Island stars get paid?
How much do the Love Island stars get paid? Picture: ITV

Do the Love Island stars get paid? And how much are their wages? All has been revealed...

The Love Island 2019 start date is now a mere two weeks away - and we cannot wait to find out what the latest batch of singletons has in store.

Love Island 2019: ALL the rumoured contestants appearing on the show

Love Island contestants can expect to make a small fortune after leaving the villa from charcoal toothpaste sponsorship deals and the like - not to mention the £50,000 prize money if they win - but they also reportedly get a weekly salary for appearing on the show.

How much will the Love Island 2019 stars get paid?

This year's contestants will reportedly get paid £250 to appear on the show.

The Daily Star reports that they will receive this sum to 'compensate' for their time on the show. The fee will cover bills, rent and general costs back home while they are living in the villa.

Read more: Who is Lotan Carter? Big Brother star and Dreamboys stripper tipped to appear on Love Island

How much were the Love Island wages last year?

Contestants reportedly got paid a similar amount last year - £200.

A source told The Sun: "All the Islanders are getting £200-a-week to be on the show. If you break it down to how many hours they're filming every day it's absolutely nothing!

Last year's intake were paid around £200 a week
Last year's intake were paid around £200 a week. Picture: ITV

"But they know the end goal is mega-money and fame. If they win, it could be £50,000 they leave with or £25,000 if they split the pot. Then they'll make loads off the back of magazine deals and sponsorship."They're all prepared to take the hit now because this time next year they could be rolling in it!"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The actress has been shamed on Instagram for returning to work so soon after the birth of her son

Amy Schumer hideously mum-shamed for returning to work soon after birth of son
Mrs Hinch is pregnant with her first baby

Mrs Hinch shocks fans with ultrasound of unborn baby who poses EXACTLY like her husband
Holly Willoughby's floral dress has sent fans wild

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's floral dress and Office shoes?
Holly and Ant

Holly Willoughby and Ant Middleton clash on This Morning after star’s controversial comments about boys crying
The Hollywood actress stopped eating earlier on in her career to stop unwanted attention from men

Jessica Alba 'stopped eating' to prevent unwanted male attention early in her career

Trending on Heart

The popular noughties show is set to return to our screens

Ready Steady Cook set to return 10 years after it was axed as Ainsley Harriott and James Martin are in talks
Toy Story 4 screen grab

What is the Toy Story 4 UK release date, what's the trailer and who are the new toys?

TV & Movies

Jane has revealed why she's leaving the soap

Emmerdale's Jane Cox has revealed why she’s quitting after 23 years as Lisa Dingle

TV & Movies

Experts warn parents to never allow their baby to fall asleep in their car seats

Experts warn parents to never allow their baby to fall asleep in their car seats

Lifestyle

The Beast was forced to defend himself

The Beast hits back at The Chase viewer who criticised one of his answers

TV & Movies

Plastic pollution

Plastic straws, cutlery and cotton buds will be banned in the UK from next year

News