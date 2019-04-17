Who is Lotan Carter? Big Brother star and Dreamboys stripper tipped to appear on Love Island

17 April 2019, 12:39

Lotan is reportedly 'in talks' to enter the Love Island villa this summer
Lotan is reportedly 'in talks' to enter the Love Island villa this summer. Picture: Getty

Lotan Carter is one of the rumoured Love Island 2019 contestants: here's everything you need to know about him

Winter's over, we've packed away our big coat, and it's going to be hotter than Majorca this weekend - and this time of year means one thing: Love Island is imminently back on our screens.

Despite ITV bosses not revealing the line-up until just before the show starts, that hasn't stopped us theorising about who could potentially be heading into the villa this year.

Read more: Love Island 2019 contestants: latest rumours and updates revealed

One hotly rumoured contestant is Lotan Carter, and you may have seen him somewhere before...

Let's find out more about him.

Who is Lotan Carter? What's his age and background?

Lotan Carter, 28, is from Essex. He became known as one of the stars of all-male stripper group Dreamboys.

Does Lotan Carter have a girlfriend? Who has he previously dated?

Lotan is currently single, but was previously engaged to Elizabeth Ellison from 2015. However, they broke it off in 2017.

He became a dad aged 23 when his girlfriend Darcey gave birth to their son.

View this post on Instagram

What do you see... A man with confidence, a man so insecure seeking approval from others to validate himself, a man proud of the work he’s put in to his shell ( perhaps masking his inner demons) or a man whoring for likes?? My point is it really shouldn’t matter what others see (easier said I know) ultimately people will always see what they want. Regardless of what we say or do people will only ever see what they want to! “Those that know us the least, will judge us the most” Not everyone is your friend! And never expect to get back what you give in life... not everyone is build as you are. Find comfort in knowing you’re a good person, let their poison be their curse. Be happy - stay driven - be you! L x #mindset #mindful #innerpeace

A post shared by * L O T A N C A R T E R (@lotanlaidbare) on

When did Lotan Carter go on Big Brother?

Lotan was a contestant on the 2017 series of Big Brother, in which he was involved in a romance storyline with ex-Ibiza Weekender star Ellie Brown.

They were regularly seen cuddling up in bed together, and they even discussed marriage - but it all ended when Lotan confessed he was still in love with his ex Elizabeth.

Lotan was removed from the Big Brother house for inappropriate behaviour when a fight with his other housemates escalated and security were called in.

Is Lotan Carter going on Love Island?

It's been reported that Lotan is 'in talks' to head into the Love Island villa this year.

Lotan, who was previously kicked off Big Brother 2017 for aggressive behaviour, has apparently already met with show bosses.

A source told The Sun: “Lotan’s really up for it and he’s been training so he looks his best on camera.

“Producers seemed really interested but he’s worried his reality show past might work against him.

“He’s got some really good stories about celebs, though, and would make great TV.

“And he’s looking for love. He wants to find The One and hopes that he can find someone to settle down with through the show.”

What is Lotan Carter's Instagram handle?

You can join his 47,000 followers @lotanlaidbare.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Backstage

Britney Spears fans concerned over mum Lynne’s cryptic social media post
Megan Barton Hanson

Megan Barton Hanson left 'unable to breathe' following allergic reaction to hair dye
Kelly Brook came ready for a spot of sunshine

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Where to buy her floral dress

Fashion

Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton at the 'Strictly Come Dancing live tour in January 2017

Louise Redknapp 'no longer speaks to Kevin Clifton' as Stacey Dooley romance goes public

TV & Movies

Harry Judd confesses he "didn't feel an instant connection" with his son

McFly’s Harry Judd confesses he struggled to connect with his son

Trending on Heart

The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock

There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP

Lifestyle

Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 singer representing The Netherlands

Music

London Celebrity Sightings - October 6, 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton seen on 'secret hotel date' BEFORE her split as fans insist they were dating all along

TV & Movies

Claire's Accessories are famed for their ear-piercing services but have recently come under fire

Children's ear piercing branded 'abuse' by Claire's worker who witnessed kids 'screaming'

Lifestyle

We could be about to see a lot more of The Pricey

Katie Price 'in talks' with Netflix to make a drama series about her life

TV & Movies

Have you been cooking spaghetti wrong your whole life?

You've been cooking pasta WRONG your whole life

Food & Health