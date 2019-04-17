Who is Lotan Carter? Big Brother star and Dreamboys stripper tipped to appear on Love Island

Lotan is reportedly 'in talks' to enter the Love Island villa this summer. Picture: Getty

Lotan Carter is one of the rumoured Love Island 2019 contestants: here's everything you need to know about him

Winter's over, we've packed away our big coat, and it's going to be hotter than Majorca this weekend - and this time of year means one thing: Love Island is imminently back on our screens.

Despite ITV bosses not revealing the line-up until just before the show starts, that hasn't stopped us theorising about who could potentially be heading into the villa this year.

One hotly rumoured contestant is Lotan Carter, and you may have seen him somewhere before...

Let's find out more about him.

Who is Lotan Carter? What's his age and background?

Lotan Carter, 28, is from Essex. He became known as one of the stars of all-male stripper group Dreamboys.

Does Lotan Carter have a girlfriend? Who has he previously dated?

Lotan is currently single, but was previously engaged to Elizabeth Ellison from 2015. However, they broke it off in 2017.

He became a dad aged 23 when his girlfriend Darcey gave birth to their son.

When did Lotan Carter go on Big Brother?

Lotan was a contestant on the 2017 series of Big Brother, in which he was involved in a romance storyline with ex-Ibiza Weekender star Ellie Brown.

They were regularly seen cuddling up in bed together, and they even discussed marriage - but it all ended when Lotan confessed he was still in love with his ex Elizabeth.

Lotan was removed from the Big Brother house for inappropriate behaviour when a fight with his other housemates escalated and security were called in.

Is Lotan Carter going on Love Island?

It's been reported that Lotan is 'in talks' to head into the Love Island villa this year.

Lotan, who was previously kicked off Big Brother 2017 for aggressive behaviour, has apparently already met with show bosses.

A source told The Sun: “Lotan’s really up for it and he’s been training so he looks his best on camera.

“Producers seemed really interested but he’s worried his reality show past might work against him.

“He’s got some really good stories about celebs, though, and would make great TV.

“And he’s looking for love. He wants to find The One and hopes that he can find someone to settle down with through the show.”

What is Lotan Carter's Instagram handle?

You can join his 47,000 followers @lotanlaidbare.