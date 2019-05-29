Who is Love Island's Sherif Lanre? Chef and semi-pro rugby player from London

By Mared Parry

20-year-old Sherif isn't afraid of sending a cheeky DM but admits it doesn't usually get him very far

Love Island 2019's lineup has been revealed and hunky chef and rugby player Sherif is one of the lucky fellas.

But what do we know about the Londoner? We reveal all...

Sherif claims he's a pretty loyal guy when he's coupled up with someone. Picture: ITV

Who is Sherif Lanre and what is his job?

Self-described cheeky chap Sherif is 20 years old and hails from London.

He gets hot and sweaty in his job as a chef, but also plays rugby for a semi-professional team in his spare time.

Sherif admits he's quite an outrageous character and that he laughs at everything: "My actual laugh, my hysterical laugh is pretty ugly. People around me get that a lot and have to deal with it."

Sherif is excited about heading into the villa. Picture: ITV

What kind of boyfriend will he make?

Although he admits to having a "wandering eye", Sherif admits he's "pretty loyal" and loves to lift people's moods.

He's had a few disastrous dates, including one where he dated a cougar and it "didn't go to plan, let's just say that".

He loves women that can make people laugh "even if it's just from being herself and not trying to be funny".

Sherif wouldn't fight for a girl who has loads of boys after her. Picture: ITV

Sherif is also partial to a nice smile, teeth and bum.

He's admitted to sliding into a few DMs in the past but that it hardly works unless they're "super mature".

Sherif usually meets his women though friends or on nights out, but has been told off for flirting with customers at work.

What's Sherif's Instagram?

You can follow 'Shef the Chef' on Instagram at @sherif_lanre