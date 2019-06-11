Love Island Sherif Lanre KICKED OFF ITV2 show after breaking rules

Love Island's Sherif has left the villa. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island 2019 star Sherif Lanre has left the villa.

In a shocking turn of events, Love Island star Sherif has been axed from the hit ITV2 reality show.

The semi-professional rugby player, 20, made the decision to leave along with the Love Island bosses, it has been revealed.

In a statement, ITV said: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

Sherif said of the decision: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.”

They added: “I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

