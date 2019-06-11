Love Island Sherif Lanre KICKED OFF ITV2 show after breaking rules

11 June 2019, 12:34 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 12:38

Love Island's Sherif has left the villa
Love Island's Sherif has left the villa. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island 2019 star Sherif Lanre has left the villa.

In a shocking turn of events, Love Island star Sherif has been axed from the hit ITV2 reality show.

The semi-professional rugby player, 20, made the decision to leave along with the Love Island bosses, it has been revealed.

In a statement, ITV said: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

Sherif said of the decision: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.”

They added: “I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

MORE TO FOLLOW.

Sherif has been booted off Love Island

Sherif is a cheeky chap

Anton is the first Scottish male Love Island contestant

Viewers were baffled by Lucie's word 'bev' during the first episode

The gorgeous leggy blonde is a former pageant queen

Curtis opened up about his girlfriend during episode three of Love Island

Will this be the end for Gary Windass?

Frozen fans believe Elsa is gay and that the new film will reveal her girlfriend

Yewande and Michael

Frozen 2 asset

