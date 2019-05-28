Who is Anna Vakili? Love Island contestant and pharmacist from London

By Mared Parry

The brainiac beauty from London has been dubbed the 'British Kim Kardashian'.

Londoner Anna is one of the brand new contestants for Love Island 2019.

But what do we know about the raven-haired pharmacist? Here's all you need to know.

The stunning pharmacist is 28. Picture: ITV

Who is Anna Vakili and how old is she?

Anna is a 28-year-old pharmacist from London, and claims she's been selected as an islander as she's "different to anyone who has been on the show before".

She has a masters and works as a pharmacist, proving she has brains as well as beauty.

Anna has a Middle Eastern background and has explained her family have been putting pressure on her to settle down and find a man.

Her ideal man is a tall guy with dark hair and dark eyes and she explains she isn't into cocky boys at all.

Anna has had a few tragic dating moments. Picture: ITV

What's Anna's biggest claim to fame?

Anna explained that earlier this year she ended up on the Iranian news: "my sister and I were away in Qatar with two Iranian footballers who have a huge following.

"Suddenly my followers went up by 20,000 and I started being tagged in fan pages!"

What does she have to say about her dating life?

Anna has never used any dating apps, and says: "I've met a few of my exes through Instagram or in real life."

An embarrassing dating moment of her is when she "walked into a glass door as I was walking into the restaurant with a date. I banged my head and everyone in the restaurant looked.

"My date was walking behind me. He was laughing throughout most of the date. It was so painful and embarrassing."