Who is Anna Vakili? Love Island contestant and pharmacist from London

28 May 2019, 18:31 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 18:33

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The brainiac beauty from London has been dubbed the 'British Kim Kardashian'.

Londoner Anna is one of the brand new contestants for Love Island 2019.

But what do we know about the raven-haired pharmacist? Here's all you need to know.

The stunning pharmacist is 28
The stunning pharmacist is 28. Picture: ITV

Who is Anna Vakili and how old is she?

Anna is a 28-year-old pharmacist from London, and claims she's been selected as an islander as she's "different to anyone who has been on the show before".

She has a masters and works as a pharmacist, proving she has brains as well as beauty.

Anna has a Middle Eastern background and has explained her family have been putting pressure on her to settle down and find a man.

Her ideal man is a tall guy with dark hair and dark eyes and she explains she isn't into cocky boys at all.

Anna has had a few tragic dating moments
Anna has had a few tragic dating moments. Picture: ITV

What's Anna's biggest claim to fame?

Anna explained that earlier this year she ended up on the Iranian news: "my sister and I were away in Qatar with two Iranian footballers who have a huge following.

"Suddenly my followers went up by 20,000 and I started being tagged in fan pages!"

What does she have to say about her dating life?

Anna has never used any dating apps, and says: "I've met a few of my exes through Instagram or in real life."

An embarrassing dating moment of her is when she "walked into a glass door as I was walking into the restaurant with a date. I banged my head and everyone in the restaurant looked.

"My date was walking behind me. He was laughing throughout most of the date. It was so painful and embarrassing."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Craig spoke on This Morning about the new season of Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood reveals huge change to this year's show
Dean Gaffney is back on The Square as Robbie Jackson

EastEnders spoilers: Robbie Jackson finally makes his comeback along with TWO surprise returnees
Michael is a firefighter who would rate himself 10/10

Who is Michael Griffiths? Love Island 2019 contestant and firefighter from Liverpool
Callum is the latest Love Island hopeful

Who is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 contestant and aircraft engineer from South Wales?
Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom?

Trending on Heart

Why did James Corden and Mathew Horne fall out and will the Gavin and Stacey actor be in the Christmas special?

Why did James Corden and Mathew Horne fall out and will the Gavin and Stacey actor be in the Christmas special?

Celebrities

Love Island's Joe Garratt

Who is Joe Garratt? Love Island 2019 contestant and catering company owner from London
Curtis Pritchard is heading to the Love Island villa

Who is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of AJ Pritchard

Celebrities

Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist from Newcastle
Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer from Newquay

Celebrities