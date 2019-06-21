Love Island viewers' opinion on Amber Gill flips completely as they back her and Michael to win

21 June 2019, 17:28

The happy couple seem smitten with eachother
The happy couple seem smitten with eachother. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Amber got off to a rough start on the show because of her blunt, straight-to-the-point comments, but fans have warmed to hers and Michael's blossoming romance

Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill have now become frontrunners to go the whole way and win Love Island, snatching the crown from Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart.

21-year-old Amber had a relatively frosty reception from fans of the show because of her attitude towards her then-partner in the villa, Callum Macleod.

Michael and Amber shared their first kiss on the bed outdoors
Michael and Amber shared their first kiss on the bed outdoors. Picture: ITV

But she's turned it around as she's revealed her sorter side and feelings towards Liverpudlian firefighter Michael, 27.

The duo have become strong favourites to make it all the way to the final and are strong contenders to win the £50k.

They're not only a hit on Twitter among fans but they're also the bookies' favourites.

Oddsmonkey have put their odds to win as 7/4, beating Curtis and Amy's 5/2.

Fans have been discussing how much they adore the cute couple, and praise their "genuine connection".

Who do you guys want to win?

