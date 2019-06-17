Who is Jordan Hames? Love Island bombshell and model with his eye on Anna Vakili

17 June 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 17 June 2019, 11:54

Jordan Hames will go on a date with Anna Vakili TONIGHT
Jordan Hames will go on a date with Anna Vakili TONIGHT. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Jordan Hames will enter the villa to take newly-single Anna on a date in tonight's episode of Love Island

As if Love Island couldn't get any more dramatic with all the love triangles and a shock recoupling, it was revealed in last night's episode that two new bombshell boys Jordan Hames and Tom Walker will storm into the villa tonight.

The pair were sent in to date Maura Higgins and Anna Vakili, who were both left single last night after failing to be picked by any of the boys.

Here's everything you need to know about Jordan Hames.

Jordan Hames is Love Island's newest bombshell
Jordan Hames is Love Island's newest bombshell. Picture: ITV

Who is Jordan Hames? What's his age and background?

Jordan, 24, is a model from Manchester.

Speaking in his entry interview, he said: "I bring something different to the other Islanders. I’ve got good energy, I’m really bubbly. I’ve got younger siblings I’m always teasing, so I think I’ll be a bit of a joker of the pack."

Who will Jordan Hames couple up with on Love Island?

Jordan will take Anna on a date tonight, but she's not the only one he's got his eye on...

He said: "I like all of them, I’m greedy in that sense. I like blondes, brunettes, red heads. I would say Anna, Amber, Molly-Mae and Elma are on my radar."

He says his idea of a perfect girl is "Someone who has got nice eyes, good energy and good banter, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously but is career driven. "I like them to be fiery. If I’m in a relationship with someone who says ‘yes’ all the time, I’ll just be seeing what I can get away with. I like someone spontaneous, I love travelling. I’m the sort of guy who will book to go on a city break on a Friday and then go on the Saturday."

What is Jordan Hames' Instagram handle?

You can follow Jordan on Instagram @xrdanhames.

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island is on every day (except Saturday) on ITV2 at 9PM.

