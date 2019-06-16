Love Island twist as TWO new boys enter the villa to date Anna and Maura after shock recoupling

16 June 2019, 22:05 | Updated: 16 June 2019, 22:09

Love Island bombshells Jordan and Tom will enter the villa in tomorrow's episode
Love Island bombshells Jordan and Tom will enter the villa in tomorrow's episode. Picture: ITV

Jordan Hames and Tom Walker are the latest Love Island bombshells to enter the villa

The Love Island contestants were struck with a shock recoupling in tonight's episode, which saw Anna and Maura left single after failing to be picked - and then told that they will go on dates with two new boys.

Read more: Love Island's Sherif Lanre claims he was a victim of 'unconscious racism' as he reveals why he was kicked out the show

Tommy Fury had a big decision to make after becoming embroiled in a love triangle with Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague, and ended up choosing Molly. Anna, who was originally coupled up with axed contestant Sherif, was also left single, after Anton picked new girl Elma over her

And it looks like things are about to get even more dramatic, as it was then announced that bombshells Jordan James and Tom Walker will be taking Anna and Maura on dates in tomorrow night's episode.

Jordan, 24, is a model from Manchester.

Jordan is a model from Manchester
Jordan is a model from Manchester. Picture: ITV

In his pre-entrance interview, he said: "I bring something different to the other Islanders. I’ve got good energy, I’m really bubbly. I’ve got younger siblings I’m always teasing, so I think I’ll be a bit of a joker of the pack."

Read more: Love Island viewers delighted as Yewande Biala and Danny Williams finally share their first kiss

Tom, 29, is a model from Leeds.

Tom is a model from Leeds
Tom is a model from Leeds. Picture: ITV

He said: "I’m fun and energetic. I tend to get on with boys and girls. I’m a people person. I enjoy finding out about people. I’m also opinionated and enjoy good discussions."

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Freddie Flintoff has spilled the beans on Gavin and Stacey

Freddie Flintoff reveals James Corden will be filming Gavin and Stacey 'in the next couple of weeks'
Sherif has been booted off Love Island

Why did Sherif get booted out of the villa and what are the Love Island rules?
Sherif was booted out the villa earlier this week

Love Island's Sherif Lanre claims he was a victim of 'unconscious racism' as he reveals why he was kicked out the show
Louis Walsh will be back on The X factor

Louis Walsh to make X-Factor comeback

Maura has moved on to Tommy Fury

Love Island fans left CRINGING as Maura Higgins makes her move on Tommy Fury

Trending on Heart

Danny has opened up about his son

McFly’s Danny Jones reveals he ‘misses’ his wife since they welcomed son Cooper

Celebrities

Soccer Aid for Unicef is back for 2019

Who's in the Soccer Aid 2019 line-up?

Celebrities

The Spice Girls tour is concluding tonight

It's the final evening of the Spice World tour, will Victoria Beckham make an appearance?

Celebrities

With her very own girl power celeb friends

Holly Willoughby has a big night out at The Spice Girls concert

Celebrities

It's heating up between Danny and Yewande...

Love Island viewers delighted as Yewande Biala and Danny Williams finally share their first kiss