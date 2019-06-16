Love Island twist as TWO new boys enter the villa to date Anna and Maura after shock recoupling

Jordan Hames and Tom Walker are the latest Love Island bombshells to enter the villa

The Love Island contestants were struck with a shock recoupling in tonight's episode, which saw Anna and Maura left single after failing to be picked - and then told that they will go on dates with two new boys.

Tommy Fury had a big decision to make after becoming embroiled in a love triangle with Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague, and ended up choosing Molly. Anna, who was originally coupled up with axed contestant Sherif, was also left single, after Anton picked new girl Elma over her

And it looks like things are about to get even more dramatic, as it was then announced that bombshells Jordan James and Tom Walker will be taking Anna and Maura on dates in tomorrow night's episode.

Jordan, 24, is a model from Manchester.

In his pre-entrance interview, he said: "I bring something different to the other Islanders. I’ve got good energy, I’m really bubbly. I’ve got younger siblings I’m always teasing, so I think I’ll be a bit of a joker of the pack."

Tom, 29, is a model from Leeds.

He said: "I’m fun and energetic. I tend to get on with boys and girls. I’m a people person. I enjoy finding out about people. I’m also opinionated and enjoy good discussions."

