Love Island's Sherif Lanre claims he was a victim of 'unconscious racism' as he reveals why he was kicked out the show

Sherif was booted out the villa earlier this week. Picture: ITV

Sherif has admitted the real reason he left Love Island.

Sherif Lanre has revealed that he was kicked off Love Island because of a joke he made after accidentally kicking Molly-Mae Hague in the crotch during a play fight.

The pair were joking around doing karate chops when the accident happened, and he admitted that he called it a 'c*** punt'.

Sherif, 20, has now apologised in an interview, saying: “I’ve been stupid and let myself down.” He also said that he wasn't being malicious.

Sherif has finally admitted why he was kicked out of Love Island. Picture: ITV

He told The Sun on Sunday: “I have never used the word before and I realise how insulting it is to women.

“As someone raised by a strong and loving mother, I want to say that I would never intentionally offend women.

“I was completely wrong and I apologise.”

He also claimed that he was a victim of 'unconscious racism' from the show, adding: “I was the only black man in the villa and I was kicked out after ten days.

“In my opinion, what happened was unconscious racism.

“There was, I felt, sexism. I feel I wouldn’t have been given that red card if I was a white woman.”

ITV told Heart.co.uk: "We would strongly refute any accusation of racism. All of the Islanders are treated fairly and in accordance with our duty of care."

ITV announced that Sherif had been booted off the show in a statement earlier this week.

It said: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

And Sherif himself added: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

