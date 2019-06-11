Sherif Lanre's mum slams 'unfair' treatment of her son following Love Island axe

ITV released a statement earlier today revealing that Sherif Lanre has been booted off Love Island

Sherif Lanre's mum has broken her silence on his Love Island axe, claiming that her son has been unfairly treated by the show.

Diana Rollanson-Williams, whose son Sherif was booted off for breaking an unknown rule, has revealed that she doesn't yet know what he did - but has said that she's 'determined' to get to the bottom of it.

She told the Daily Mail: "I don’t know the real reason yet, but I’m determined to get to the bottom of it.

"I don’t know if he has actually done anything wrong yet.

"I need to look at his Love Island code of conduct and I need to speak to him properly to find out what really happened.

"But I’m his mum, I’m going to think it was a bit unfair. I think so. I’m going to defend my son."

Earlier today, ITV released a statement saying: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

And Sherif himself added: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”