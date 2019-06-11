Sherif Lanre's mum slams 'unfair' treatment of her son following Love Island axe

11 June 2019, 16:25 | Updated: 11 June 2019, 16:27

Sherif Lanre has been booted off Love Island 2019
Sherif Lanre has been booted off Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV

ITV released a statement earlier today revealing that Sherif Lanre has been booted off Love Island

Sherif Lanre's mum has broken her silence on his Love Island axe, claiming that her son has been unfairly treated by the show.

Sherif was one of the original 12 islanders
Sherif was one of the original 12 islanders. Picture: ITV

Diana Rollanson-Williams, whose son Sherif was booted off for breaking an unknown rule, has revealed that she doesn't yet know what he did - but has said that she's 'determined' to get to the bottom of it.

Read more: Why did Sherif get booted out of the villa and what are the Love Island rules?

She told the Daily Mail: "I don’t know the real reason yet, but I’m determined to get to the bottom of it.

"I don’t know if he has actually done anything wrong yet. 

"I need to look at his Love Island code of conduct and I need to speak to him properly to find out what really happened.

"But I’m his mum, I’m going to think it was a bit unfair. I think so. I’m going to defend my son."

Read more: Love Island fans react to Sherif Lanre's shock exit from the Majorca villa

Earlier today, ITV released a statement saying: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

And Sherif himself added: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Anton Danyluk
Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Curtis Pritchard
Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

When is Love Island on, who's in the cast and who are the rumoured contestants set to enter the villa late?
Yewande is a scientist from Dublin

Who is Yewande Biala? Love Island 2019 contestant and scientist coupled up with Michael Griffiths
Love Island 2019 - meet the contestants.

Love Island 2019 cast REVEALED - meet the contestants

Trending on Heart

Primark is opening a Friends-themed café in their Manchester store

Primark's Friends-themed Central Perks coffee shop looks AMAZING

Lifestyle

The popular store has recalled more products due to asbestos concerns

Claire's Accessories forced to recall products over concerns of asbestos

Lifestyle

A woman had to sit down with her children

Mum praised for clever way she taught her children about consent

Lifestyle

Love Island fans are reacting to Sherif Lanre's shock exit in the funniest way

Love Island fans react to Sherif Lanre's shock exit from the Majorca villa
Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer coupled up with Joe Garratt

Celebrities