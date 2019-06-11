Love Island fans react to Sherif Lanre's shock exit from the Majorca villa

Love Island fans are reacting to Sherif Lanre's shock exit in the funniest way. Picture: ITV2

Love Island 2019 star Sherif Lanre has been kicked out of the villa after "breaking the rules".

In a shock announcement, Love Island bosses confirmed Sherif Lanre had been asked to leave the Majorca villa after "breaking the rules".

The semi-professional rugby player reportedly made the decision to leave with ITV2 bosses, releasing a statement saying: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

Here's how fans have reacted so far...

Love Island viewers are in shock after Sherif sensationally left the villa...

Sherif has left the villa for breaking rules ....#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GYkYoEd7zM — p (@pauline_4) June 11, 2019

Some fans think Anton's already making the moves...

Oh Sherif what did you do I had high Hope's for you! Let's see who rushes to Anna's single side now....Anton no doubt #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6Z8ndBqCQZ — Leanne Ashworth (@Prestonialass) June 11, 2019

Anton when he finds out that Sherif’s been kicked out the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JeiFY8E06p — zan (@chowdhryzan123) June 11, 2019

Anton moving to Anna now Sherif has left the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ullEo3I55F — CD 🥀 (@catdrake9) June 11, 2019

Anton on his way to make peppermint tea for Anna after Sherif has been kicked out of the villa #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/djVjolai3E — MR ⚒ (@Mahfuz_R04) June 11, 2019

Anton creeping back to Anna after Sherif's been kicked out the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nqBnCTEeTS — Helen (@HelenMLeach) June 11, 2019

Anton going to make Anna a cup of tea now Sherif has been kicked out #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/kfuvKzJqiN — alex (@alexghobart) June 11, 2019

Others want to know what Sherif did to get kicked out...

Right so for I’ve heard that Sherif might have smuggled his phone in or masturbated in the jacuzzi #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gQiSttVkjd — 🌻 nadia 🌻 (@nadiaxmegan) June 11, 2019

Me in front of the tv at 9pm to find out what sherif did #loveisland pic.twitter.com/nmocutQLql — Francesca (@asdfrancescajkl) June 11, 2019

Me waiting for 9pm too find out why Sherif has been kicked out of the villa #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/NkFNONoZHc — Mari-ann (@mariannlorraine) June 11, 2019

So sherif was apparently kicked off #loveisland for masturbating in the hot tub 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TTwnK8uUdr — 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎 𝖉𝖆 𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖆𝖈𝖊 👹 (@menacingmari) June 11, 2019

Trying to work out where Sherif was tonight like ..... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Mmg1UEqYN6 — Mason Newbury (@MasonNewbury98) June 10, 2019

me looking through different news sites trying to find out what sherif did pic.twitter.com/NtJzmYuLKT — grace (fan) 18 (@ursbuswell) June 11, 2019

Me looking on twitter to find out why Sherif got kicked out of the villa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VfizDs003n — Aaron🌈 (@aaronpownerboyd) June 11, 2019

Sherif trying to figure out if he’s gonna have enough Instagram followers after only 9 days to make it worth breaking the rules to leave the villa early & start advertising teeth whitening products #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8yn8exLW3n — Nat (@nscott97) June 11, 2019

no one:

britain trying to find out wtf happened to sherif:#loveisland pic.twitter.com/L8O236JxSO — 🕊abby xxxx (@abbyrosebeamish) June 11, 2019

Me searching through twitter trying to find out what Sherif did to be booted off Love Island #loveisland pic.twitter.com/mSG4qwqn99 — mimi (@mimgobe) June 11, 2019

Some are calling for Callum to be brought back...

OKAY hear me out, since Sherif Lanre has been kicked out, can we have Callum back????? 😩🙂 @LoveIsland



Pretty please 😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gBtXyPymMa — ellie (@Prettyinpinks) June 11, 2019

