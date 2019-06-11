Why did Sherif get booted out of the villa and what are the Love Island rules?

Sherif has been booted off Love Island. Picture: ITV

Sherif Lanre was booted off Love Island for breaking one of the show's strictest rules, it emerged today.

The 20-year-old chef, who was coupled up with Anna Vakili, reportedly mutually agreed with bosses to leave the show after nine days in the villa.

Why did Sherif get kicked off Love Island?

ITV have not revealed exactly why he got booted off, but released a statement saying: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

Sherif's statement about his Love Island axe:

“In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

Who was Sherif coupled up with?

Sherif was coupled up with Anna Vakili in the show.

What are the Love Island rules and what ones could he have broken?

Contestants have to stick to a number of rules in the villa, and there are strict guidelines when it comes to smoking and drinking.

The islanders are also not allowed to be fully naked in front of each other, and there is also reportedly a ban on masturbation.

The islanders are also not allowed phones and other contraband in the villa.