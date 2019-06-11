Who is Elma Pazar? Love Island 2019 bombshell and eyelash technician from Essex

Elma Pazar has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Elma is about to cause a huge splash in the Love Island villa - here's everything you need to know about her age, job and claim to fame.

With the Love Island 2019 villa already causing some major drama - namely Sherif Lanre's unexpected axing and Molly-Mae Hague's love triangle - things are about to heat up even more as TWO new girls enter the villa.

While there's not many single guys left on the show, we can be sure to see some wandering eyes when Elma Pazar and Maura Higgins make their entrance.

But who is Elma, what does she do and which boys has she set her sights on?

Who is Elma and how old is she?

Elma is a 26-year-old eyelash technician from Essex who describes herself as "a big ball of energy".

Beware Islanders, because she is also "really loud" which she warns could be "irritating or annoying".

The Love Island lady also gives herself “a solid seven” in the looks department and would sum up her love life with the song “Toxic” by Steps.

Elma Pazar is a beauty expert from Essex. Picture: ITV2

And it looks like Elma has some experience when it comes to reality TV, because she has previously done the eyelashes of some TOWIE girls.

Elma's perfect man is a mix between former 2018 Islanders Jack Fowler and Jack Fincham, while she also has a huge crush on Tom Hardy.

Speaking about her immediate turn-off's, she added: "Hygiene. If someone doesn’t smell nice, I’m not going to go near them."

What's Elma's Instagram handle?

You can find Elma @elmapazar where she likes to post incredible bikini photos and glam nights out with her pals.

She started with 1,102 followers but we're sure that's about to change.

What has Elma said about Love Island?

Elma might not be on any dating apps, but she's more than ready to find Mr Right and has said she's a "girlfriend girl".

"If I’m in a relationship I’m loyal," she says, but added: "If I’m just coupled up with someone and I’m not 100% feeling it, I’m not putting all my eggs into one basket as that’s not the point of it.

"You’re not being true to yourself."

And the 26-year-old isn't afraid to get what she wants, as she says: "I’m a girls’ girl so I don’t want to tread on toes but it is part of the show. It’s kind of every person for themselves.

When asked who she's got her eyes on, Elma added: "At the moment I like Danny, who has just gone in. He’s pleasing to the eye. Tommy is nice too, but he’s quite young. His head gets turned a lot." Watch this space...

