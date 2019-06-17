Who is Tom Walker? The new Love Island bombshell going on a date with Maura Higgins

Tom Walker will enter the villa tonight. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island newbie Tom Walker will take Maura Higgins on a date in tonight's episode of Love Island...

There was a HUGE twist in Love Island, as a shock recoupling left both Anna Vakili and newcomer Maura Higgins single after failing to be picked by any of the boys.

But instead of being sent home, it was announced that the pair would instead be going on dates with two new bombshells - Jordan Hames and Tom Walker.

Jordan will be dating Anna, and Tom will take out Maura.

Here's everything you need to know about model Tom Walker.

Who is Tom Walker? What's his age and background?

Not to be confused with the singer of the same name, Love Island Tom Walker is a 29-year-old model from Leeds.

He said in his entry interview: "I’m fun and energetic. I tend to get on with boys and girls. I’m a people person. I enjoy finding out about people. I’m also opinionated and enjoy good discussions."





Who will Tom Walker couple up with in Love Island?

Tom discussed who he had his eye on in his interview, saying: "I like the new girls – Maura is a cannon. She’s gone in there and torn it up. She might be a bit too hot to handle! I really like Elma. She’s got a look I tend to go for. From day one I liked the look of Lucie, although she seems pretty happy and settled with Joe. I’ll find out whether she is when I get in."



What is Love Island contestant Tom Walker's Instagram handle?



You can follow Tom on Instagram @tom9walker.

