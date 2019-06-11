Who is Maura Higgins? Everything you need to know about the model and Love Island 2019 bombshell

Maura is the latest female bombshell to arrive on the island
Maura is the latest female bombshell to arrive on the island. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Maura Higgins is the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa: find out her age, job and Instagram handle

Just when you thought Love Island couldn't get any more dramatic (what with all the love triangles and Sherif Lanre getting thrown out for a mystery rule break), show bosses have only gone and thrown in another two bombshells.

Maura and Elma were shown entering the villa in a teaser for tomorrow night's show.

Here's everything you need to know about model Maura Higgins.

Who is Maura Higgins? What's her age, job and background?

Maura is a 28-year-old model and grid girl from County Longford, Ireland.

She said in her entry interview: "I’m outgoing and I really am looking to find love. I’m a relationship type of girl. I hate being single. I was in a nine-year relationship that finished a few years ago.

"Then I was with another guy, we broke up last year sometime, then we got back together but the trust was gone and it’s not going to come back. It ended quite recently. As the trust is just gone, for me, there is no going back."

Who will Maura Higgins couple up with?

As we've only seen a glimpse of Maura, it's unclear who she'll take a fancy to.

However, she did discuss her idea of her perfect guy in her entry interview, saying: "I would go for personality more than anything.

I would definitely look for someone who is really honest and a very confident guy, but not arrogant and definitely someone who makes me laugh. They have to have banter, without a doubt."

What's Maura Higgins' Instagram handle?

You can follow Maura @maurahiggins.

