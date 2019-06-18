Love Island's Maura Higgins slammed as 500 complain to Ofcom about her 'sexual harassment' of Tommy Fury

Viewers were shocked by Maura's behaviour on the show. Picture: ITV

Love Island viewers are furious at her apparent 'predatory' behaviour toward the boxer.

Maura Higgins has found herself at the centre of controversy after almost 500 people complained to Ofcom about her behaviour toward Tommy Fury.

The Love Island star, 28, has made her feelings for the boxer, 20, very clear since she enterted the villa - and many have slammed her 'predatory' advances toward him.

Maura caused a stir when she entered the villa last week. Picture: ITV

Ofcom has received around 486 complaints about her advances, and some viewers have called her to be removed from the villa.

In uncomfortable scenes aired on Friday night, Maura could be seen trying to kiss Tommy while he was lying on the sofa.

One viewer tweeted: "Maura is like a bloody predator. Forcing herself on Tommy like that is wrong."

She later asked him if he wanted to get 'frisky' while they sat in the garden, and told him that he gave her 'fa*** flutters' - and a clearly uncomfortable Tommy told her that he would kiss her when the 'time is right'.

Love Island has also attracted around 300 complaints for Joe Garratt's 'abusive' behaviour toward Lucie Donlan.

Viewers have also complained about Joe's behaviour towards Lucie. Picture: ITV

Domestic Violence charity Women's Aid has praised fans for complaining, with a spokesperson saying: "Controlling behaviour is never acceptable, and with Love Island viewers complaining to Ofcom in record numbers about Joe's possessive behaviour towards Lucie, more people are becoming aware of this and want to challenge it.

"Abusive relationships often start off with subtle signs of control, so it’s important that it is recognised at an early stage.

"Love Island viewers are now very vocal in calling out unhealthy behaviour between couples on the show, and this is a positive development."