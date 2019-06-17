Love Island viewers call for change in rules as they want Lucie to stay but Joe to be dumped

17 June 2019, 21:38

Love Island viewers want to see Lucie stay and Joe leave
Love Island viewers want to see Lucie stay and Joe leave. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island viewers want the rules of the next vote off to be changed so Lucie can remain in the villa.

Love Island's latest bombshell saw the current couples have to vote for the two least compatible couples in the villa.

These couple, who were voted to be Joe and Lucie and Elma and Anton, are now risk of being dumped from the island.

Now, the public have the chance to vote for who they want to save, and who they want to leave the villa.

However, viewers of the ITV2 show are calling for the rules to be changed, as they want to see Joe leave the villa, but Lucie to stay.

Joe and Lucie's relationship has hit a bump in the road
Joe and Lucie's relationship has hit a bump in the road. Picture: ITV

One fan commented on Twitter: "Can we not vote out Joe and keep Lucie?"

Another added: "Can we keep Lucie and just dump Joe please it’s actually uncomfortable to watch how possessive and insecure he is with her."

The public have turned on Joe, and even compared him to You's Joe, after his behaviour towards Lucie has been described as "possessive" and "manipulative".

In a recent episode, Joe started to have doubts about his relationship with Lucie, as she continues to spend time with the boys rather than the girls in the villa.

Viewers want to vote Joe out, but keep Lucie in
Viewers want to vote Joe out, but keep Lucie in. Picture: ITV

Joe called the behaviour "unusual" and approached Lucie about it, leaving her upset.

But will Joe and Lucie stay? Will Elma and Anton be at risk?

