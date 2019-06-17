Caroline Flack, 39, and Wes Nelson, 21, called out for flirting on Love Island’s Aftersun

17 June 2019, 12:01

Love Island's Caroline Flack and Wes Nelson were 'flirting'
Love Island's Caroline Flack and Wes Nelson were 'flirting'. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Caroline Flack and Wes Nelson are at the centre of romance rumours after getting close in Ibiza.

Caroline Flack, 39, and Wes Nelson, 21, have been called out for flirting on Love Island’s side show Aftersun.

The former Love Island contestant, who previously dated Megan Barton-Hanson, joined Caroline on the show to discuss another week of the new series of Love Island.

Over the weekend, Caroline and Wes were pictured partying in Ibiza getting cosy in a series of snaps where Wes could be seen whispering in the host’s ear, and Caroline wrapping her arms around his neck.

During Aftersun, the pair addressed the pictures, laughing the awkward moment off.

Wes and Caroline were pictured getting close in Ibiza
Wes and Caroline were pictured getting close in Ibiza. Picture: Wes Nelson/Instagram
Caroline and Wes joked about the romance speculation
Caroline and Wes joked about the romance speculation. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

During the show, Caroline announced: “I saw Wes in Ibiza at the weekend.”

When the crowd started to ooed, Wes told them: “Don’t do that!” as he laughed.

Caroline asked the star how his holiday was, to which he replied: “It was good, a bit messy.”

Caroline quipped back: “Bit messy, was it?”, to which Wes replied: “Your was the same as well!”

The pair laughed the crowd's heckling off
The pair laughed the crowd's heckling off. Picture: ITV

Caroline ended the award chat with: “Mine was fine thanks!” before changing the topic in a fit of giggles.

With rumours of a potential romance, there couple were called out for flirting on the sofa.

One viewer commented on Twitter: “Caroline and Wes heavy flirting on #Aftersun.”

Another questioned: “What’s the energy between Caroline and Wes? #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAftersun.”

