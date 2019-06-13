Love Island's Lucie uses a £3 texturising spray for her beach waves

The islander has got women everywhere wondering how she gets her hair looking so effortless. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The beach babe always ensures her hair is very much on-brand - here's how she does it.

Love Island 2019's Lucie Rose Donlan has already caught the eyes of many on the hit ITV2 show.

But her hair has been a talking point of many on the show, with plenty of fans wondering how the stunning blonde achieves those natural waves.

The secret behind her 'do is actually quite simple and it makes us wonder why we've never thought to do it before - sea salt spray.

21-year-old Lucie is a professional surfer, and has made her beachy hair her trademark, so imagine our surprise to find the product behind it all is only £2.93 and is available from high street favourite, Boots.

The texturising spray is available from Boots. Picture: Boots

The holy grail product is the Texturising Sea Salt Spray from V05 and it's an absolute steal for less than £3.

(BRB just popping down to boots to pick up a year's supply.)

V05 Texturising Sea Salt Spray, £2.93 from Boots - buy here

So how do achieve the desired look? Simple spritz the sea salt spray into damp hair, then distribute evenly.

Then you'll need to quite tightly braid your hair. French plaits work best as you want the waves to start from as close to the root as possible, but if you're not a plating expert, your standard braids will also work.

Then wait for them to dry or sleep in them, gently undo the braids - et voila! - you have Lucie's effortless super-chic look.