Who is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer from Newquay

Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island 2019 contestants

The Love Island 2019 contestants were finally unveiled yesterday, meaning we're finally becomning acquainted with the faces we'll be spending all summer watching.

One of these is Lucie Donlan, a surfer from Newquay who once slid into Joey Essex's DMs.

Let's find out more about her.

Who is Lucie Donlan? What's her age and background?

Lucie is a 21-year-old surfer from Newquay.

What is Lucie Donlan's job?

Lucie is a surfer, and said of her love of sports: "I stand out and I’m different to the usual girls that might go on the show. I’m more into sports as well as being glam. I can do both, which makes me stand out compared to other girls. I’m more of a guy’s girl than a girl’s girl. I’ve got a lot of friends that are into riding bikes.

"I get on with those girls who are bit more tomboy-ish. I get on fine with girls, I just don’t like hanging out with girly girls too much. I like hanging out with guys because they’re into the same type of sports…. less drama really."

What happened with Lucie Donlan and Joey Essex?

Lucie's claim to fame is that she used to message former TOWIE star Joey Essex on Instagram.

She said in her interview: "I’ve spoken to Joey Essex on and off because I love his personality, it’s so funny. I was on a shoot and I was introduced to him, then he followed me on Instagram a few weeks later.

"We were talking about his dog because I love dogs and then we just said that we should go on date but it didn’t happen. Lookswise I wouldn’t go for that kind of look but I do like his personality."

What is Lucie Donlan's Instagram handle?

You can follow Lucie Donlan @lucierosedonlan.

