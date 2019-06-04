How old is Love Island’s Tommy Fury and how tall is he?

Tommy Fury is one of the hopeful Lover Island stars this year looking for love. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island star Tommy Fury’s age and height revealed.

Love Island 2019 has officially kicked off, and Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy has already made a huge entrance into the villa.

Following the five girls and boys coupling up earlier in the day, Tommy and Curtis Pritchard entered the villa, giving the current contestants the shock of their lives.

Now, Tommy and Curtis have the opportunity to pick the girl they want to couple up with, potentially causing upset among the pairs.

Here’s a little more information about the boxer:

How old is Love Island’s Tommy?

Tommy is the youngest in the villa this year at only 19-years-old.

Other boys like Sherif are only a year older at 20, while the youngest of the current girls are Amber and Lucie, who are 21.

Tommy and Curtis entered the Love Island villa later on the first day. Picture: ITV

READ MORE: Love Island's Tommy 'dated Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey' before entering the villa

How tall is Love Island Tommy?

With some of the girls in the villa concerned about height in their ideal man, it’s no surprise Tommy’s height has come under question.

For those wondering, Tommy is 6ft.

Tommy will now pick who he wants to couple up with. Picture: ITV

Who is Tommy coupled up with?

Tommy is currently not coupled up with anyone.

Being a late arrival with Curtis, Tommy has the chance to get to know the girls before stealing one of them to couple up with.

But who will he choose?

Tune in tonight on ITV2 at 9pm to find out.