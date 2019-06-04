Love Island star Tommy Fury 'dated Celebs Go Dating and Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey' before entering the villa

Tommy Fury reportedly dated Chelsee Healey. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s Tommy Fury reportedly enjoyed a romance with the actress earlier this year.

Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy recently entered the Love Island villa with hopes of finding love.

While only 19 years old, Tommy has already been romantically linked to a celebrity – Hollyoaks actress and Celebs Go Dating star Chelsee Healey.

According to reports, the pair met on a night out in Manchester earlier this year.

Failing to get Chelsee’s number on the night out, it is claimed Tommy messaged the beauty on Instagram with a string of flirty messages.

Tommy Fury was reportedly smitten with the Hollyoaks actress. Picture: ITV

A friend of Tommy said: “We were on a night out in Manchester and Chelsee just happened to be there.

"Tommy noticed her straight away and couldn't stop looking at her. He was proper smitten.”

They continued: “They knew some of the same people and he begged one of our mates for an introduction.

"He was being his usual cheeky self and she was laughing, so whatever he was saying seemed to work."

Chelsee reportedly decided she was out of Tommy's league. Picture: PA

The couple are said to have gone on a date, before Chelsee, 30, decided she was “out of his league”.

Will Tommy have better luck in the villa?

Following the first episode of Love Island, Tommy is currently not coupled up, but is waiting to make his move on one of the girls in the villa.

In tonight's episode, Tommy and Curtis Pritchard will choose who they want to couple up with, leaving two of the boys without a girl.

Find out what happens tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.