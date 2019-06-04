Love Island star Tommy Fury 'dated Celebs Go Dating and Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey' before entering the villa

4 June 2019, 12:01

Tommy Fury reportedly dated Chelsee Healey
Tommy Fury reportedly dated Chelsee Healey. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s Tommy Fury reportedly enjoyed a romance with the actress earlier this year.

Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy recently entered the Love Island villa with hopes of finding love.

While only 19 years old, Tommy has already been romantically linked to a celebrity – Hollyoaks actress and Celebs Go Dating star Chelsee Healey.

According to reports, the pair met on a night out in Manchester earlier this year.

Failing to get Chelsee’s number on the night out, it is claimed Tommy messaged the beauty on Instagram with a string of flirty messages.

Tommy Fury was reportedly smitten with the Hollyoaks actress
Tommy Fury was reportedly smitten with the Hollyoaks actress. Picture: ITV

A friend of Tommy said: “We were on a night out in Manchester and Chelsee just happened to be there.

"Tommy noticed her straight away and couldn't stop looking at her. He was proper smitten.”

They continued: “They knew some of the same people and he begged one of our mates for an introduction.

"He was being his usual cheeky self and she was laughing, so whatever he was saying seemed to work."

Chelsee reportedly decided she was out of Tommy's league
Chelsee reportedly decided she was out of Tommy's league. Picture: PA

The couple are said to have gone on a date, before Chelsee, 30, decided she was “out of his league”.

Will Tommy have better luck in the villa?

Following the first episode of Love Island, Tommy is currently not coupled up, but is waiting to make his move on one of the girls in the villa.

In tonight's episode, Tommy and Curtis Pritchard will choose who they want to couple up with, leaving two of the boys without a girl.

Find out what happens tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island's new merchandise website has loads of new options

Where to buy the Love Island 2019 water bottle, suitcase and official merchandise
Yewande is a scientist from Dublin

Who is Yewande Biala? Love Island 2019 contestant and scientist coupled up with Michael Griffiths
Sherif is a 20-year-old chef and semi-professional rugby player from London.

What position does Love Island's Sherif Lanre play for Old Alleynian Rugby?
How old is Love Island’s Tommy Fury and how tall is he?

How old is Love Island’s Tommy Fury and how tall is he?

Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Anton Danyluk

Trending on Heart

Waitrose are trialling a 'refill' centre

Waitrose trials ‘bring-your-own containers’ scheme to reduce plastic waste

Lifestyle

Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Callum Macleod
Callum is the latest Love Island hopeful

Who is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 contestant and aircraft engineer coupled up with Amber Gill
Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

When is Love Island on, who's in the cast and who are the rumoured contestants set to enter the villa late?
Love Island 2019 - meet the contestants.

Love Island 2019 cast REVEALED - meet the contestants