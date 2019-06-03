Love Island viewers baffled over Lucie Donlan's 'bev' catchphrase
3 June 2019, 22:26 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 22:49
Love Island viewers were left confused after Lucie Donlan used the word 'bev' in her VT.
Love Island 2019 contestant Lucie Donlan baffled viewers by using the word 'bev' to describe a 'hot guy' in her VT.
She said: "In the villa, you're probably going to hear some new and weird words.
"A bev is a hot guy, if he's your boyfriend he's your bev, but if he's not your boyfriend he's a bev."
However, many viewers weren't taken by her new word...
Here's how Twitter reacted to Lucie's new catchphrase.
“oOoh dEfFo gEt tHe bEvVy oUtFiT oN” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/u0yLHgCarN— leanne (@Leannemsmith96) June 3, 2019
“Stop trying too make Bev happen it’s never going too happen” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/mfw8PnN80C— abbie cody (@abbiecody1) June 3, 2019
Think this Lucie girl is trying to make this "Bev/Bevvy" happen like Gretchen tried to make "Fetch" happen 🙄😴 #LoveIsland— Sioned Mair (@YSioned89) June 3, 2019
Stop trying to reinvent the word bev. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DvquA1rr3z— Jono Read (@jonoread) June 3, 2019
Please lord do not make ‘a bev’ catch on as a term for a guy, it’s a drink lmao #LoveIsland— Nathan Henry (@NathanHGShore) June 3, 2019
Can we please not let ‘bevy’ or ‘bev’ be on a t-shirt in Primark. #loveisland— Sam Bird (@SamRobertBird) June 3, 2019
Despite her questionable catchphrases, Lucie is proving very popular in the house. After coupling up with Joe, Anton then decided he fancied her over Amy (who he was coupled up with).
In the next episode teaser, it was shown that Tommy Fury is also interested in the surfer.