Love Island viewers baffled over Lucie Donlan's 'bev' catchphrase

3 June 2019, 22:26 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 22:49

Viewers were baffled by Lucie's word 'bev' during the first episode
Viewers were baffled by Lucie's word 'bev' during the first episode. Picture: ITV

Love Island viewers were left confused after Lucie Donlan used the word 'bev' in her VT.

Love Island 2019 contestant Lucie Donlan baffled viewers by using the word 'bev' to describe a 'hot guy' in her VT.

She said: "In the villa, you're probably going to hear some new and weird words.

"A bev is a hot guy, if he's your boyfriend he's your bev, but if he's not your boyfriend he's a bev."

However, many viewers weren't taken by her new word...

Here's how Twitter reacted to Lucie's new catchphrase.

Despite her questionable catchphrases, Lucie is proving very popular in the house. After coupling up with Joe, Anton then decided he fancied her over Amy (who he was coupled up with).

In the next episode teaser, it was shown that Tommy Fury is also interested in the surfer.

