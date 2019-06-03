Love Island viewers baffled over Lucie Donlan's 'bev' catchphrase

Viewers were baffled by Lucie's word 'bev' during the first episode. Picture: ITV

Love Island viewers were left confused after Lucie Donlan used the word 'bev' in her VT.

Love Island 2019 contestant Lucie Donlan baffled viewers by using the word 'bev' to describe a 'hot guy' in her VT.

She said: "In the villa, you're probably going to hear some new and weird words.

"A bev is a hot guy, if he's your boyfriend he's your bev, but if he's not your boyfriend he's a bev."

However, many viewers weren't taken by her new word...

Here's how Twitter reacted to Lucie's new catchphrase.

“Stop trying too make Bev happen it’s never going too happen” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/mfw8PnN80C — abbie cody (@abbiecody1) June 3, 2019

Think this Lucie girl is trying to make this "Bev/Bevvy" happen like Gretchen tried to make "Fetch" happen 🙄😴 #LoveIsland — Sioned Mair (@YSioned89) June 3, 2019

Stop trying to reinvent the word bev. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DvquA1rr3z — Jono Read (@jonoread) June 3, 2019

Please lord do not make ‘a bev’ catch on as a term for a guy, it’s a drink lmao #LoveIsland — Nathan Henry (@NathanHGShore) June 3, 2019

Can we please not let ‘bevy’ or ‘bev’ be on a t-shirt in Primark. #loveisland — Sam Bird (@SamRobertBird) June 3, 2019

Despite her questionable catchphrases, Lucie is proving very popular in the house. After coupling up with Joe, Anton then decided he fancied her over Amy (who he was coupled up with).

In the next episode teaser, it was shown that Tommy Fury is also interested in the surfer.