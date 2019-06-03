Who’s coupled up with who on Love Island? The first season five pairs are here

3 June 2019

The first Love Island 2019 couples are here!
The first Love Island 2019 couples are here! Picture: ITV

Who's coupled up in Love Island series five? Find out all the original 2019 couples

The day you've been waiting for since the day the last season finished has finally arrived. Love Island 2019 returned to our screens tonight.

And it did not disappoint.

The show started in its usual format - the girls lined up and waited for the guys to come down one by one, stepping forward for the one they fancy.

Here's who ended up coupling up:

Love Island 2019 couples - who's coupled up with who?

Lucie and Joe

Lucie & Joe
Lucie & Joe. Picture: ITV

Anna and Sherif

Anna and Sherif
Anna and Sherif. Picture: ITV

Amy and Anton

Amy and Anton
Amy and Anton. Picture: ITV

Amber and Callum

Amber and Callum
Amber and Callum. Picture: ITV

Yewande and Michael

Yewande and Michael
Yewande and Michael. Picture: ITV

After the islanders coupled up, Caroline told them: “Congratulations guys, we now have our five couples! The choices you’ve just made could decide how long you stay in the villa. In your couples, you’ll spend time getting to know each other, taking on challenges together, living together and even sharing a bed together.

"In just eight weeks time, the public will be voting for their favourite couple. That couple stands to win a massive £50,000 cash prize and be crowned the winners of Love Island 2019.”

Love Island continues each weeknight at 9PM on ITV2.

