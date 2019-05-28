Who is Michael Griffiths? Love Island 2019 contestant and firefighter from Liverpool

28 May 2019, 16:36

Michael Griffiths is a firefighter from Liverpool
Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

Michael Griffiths and eleven others will enter the Love Island villa on Monday with hopes of finding the one.

Love Island 2019 is only around the corner now, and as viewers get excited, the 12 lucky housemates prepare for their lives to be changed forever.

Among these housemates is Michael Griffiths, a firefighter for Liverpool who would rate himself 10/10.

From career to dating history and Instagram handle, here’s everything you need to know about the new Love Island star:

READ MORE: Meet ALL the new Love Island contestants

Michael is a firefighter who would rate himself 10/10
Picture: ITV

Who is Michael Griffiths and how old is he?

Michael is a 27-year-old firefighter from Liverpool.

Describing himself in three words, Michael said: “Fun, energetic and affectionate.”

What's Michael Griffiths’ Instagram handle?

You can give Michael a good Instagram stalk @mac_griffiths_.

Michael is looking for a girl who is smart, but also has a nice bum
Picture: Instagram/ Michael Griffiths

What has Michael Griffiths said about Love Island?

Michael has described his perfect girl as intellectual, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously and has a “nice bum”.

Speaking of how far he’ll go in the villa to get the girl, he explained: “If I like somebody then I’ll go for it.

“There’s not really anything that would stop me.”

When does Love Island start?

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Monday 3rd June.

