Who is Ercan Ramadan? TOWIE star and Vicky Pattison's new boyfriend

Ercan has previously appeared on The Only Way Is Essex. Picture: Instagram

Ercan Ramadan has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and is now Vicky Pattison's boyfriend - but what's his age, job and Instagram? Let's find out

Vicky Pattison recently confirmed that she's dating TOWIE star Ercan Ramadan three months after her split from fiance John Noble.

Revealing the news to The Sun, Vicky said: 'I am seeing someone, it's very early but I'm dating again, I'm having fun, I'm smiling again.

"I've just texted him to ask him if he wants to do face masks tonight."

Who is Vicky Pattison's boyfriend Ercan Ramadan?

Ercan is a reality star from Essex, who has previously appeared on TOWIE.

He was on The Only Way is Marbs in 2016, and has since starred in 12 episodes of The Only Way Is Essex - his last appearance being in 2017.

When did Ercan Ramadan and Vicky Pattison start dating?

The pair enjoyed a string of dates in January 2019, and Vicky subsequently confirmed they were an item. They were spotted kissing at a London bar in February, and also enjoyed a couple's cooking class together.

Ercan Ramadan's friendship with Love Island winner Jack Fincham

Ercan is good friends with Love Island 2018 star Jack, and the pair are often pictured enjoying nights out together.

Ercan is good friends with Jack Fincham. Picture: Instagram

Vicky Pattison's last relationship with John Noble

Vicky was engaged to John Noble, but the pair split three months ago following allegations he had cheated.

She told fans on Instagram that she felt 'physical pain' after seeing footage of shop owner John Noble grinding a mystery blonde earlier this week.

She wrote: "The worst thing is not the lies, the betrayal, the constant pain or crippling humiliation, or the resounding heartbreak that hurts so much I swear it is physical not emotional.

"The worst thing is that the person who made you feel so special yesterday can make you feel so truly low and unwanted today.

"As always, THANKYOU for your warmth and kindness. I do not deserve it [being cheated on]."

What has Vicky said about John Noble since the break-up?

Speaking recently to Heart Breakfast, Vicky heartbreakingly said the break-up had made her question herself

She said: "I thought maybe if I was thinner he wouldn’t have done this.

"Or if I worked less, or if I had given him a baby.

"All these horrible things that as a strong woman they’ve never crept in to my mind before.

"Essentially he blamed it on me. If I hadn’t got the job I’m in he wouldn’t have been set up.

"My career got in the way of his cheating."