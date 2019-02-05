Vicky Pattison confirms new romance with ex-Towie star 3 months after calling off engagement

Vicky has confirmed she is now dating an ex-Towie star. Picture: Instagram

The Geordie Shore star ended her relationship with John Noble after he was filmed grinding a mystery blonde in Dubai before Christmas.

Vicky Pattison has confirmed she's got a new boyfriend - just weeks after dumping her cheating fiancé.

The 31-year-old is now dating former Towie star Ercan Ramadan, who appeared in ITVBe spin-off The Only Way Is Marbs.

And it seems she has been hiding Ercan, who now works as a builder, in plain sight.

A scroll through Vicky's Instagram feed reveals him spending time with her in a larger group of friends from as early as January 1.

Last night she told The Sun: "I am seeing someone. It's very early but I'm dating again.

"I'm having fun, I'm smiling again.

“I've just texted him to ask him if he wants to do face masks tonight."

Her admission comes shortly after she was seen passionately kissing the dark-haired hunk on a night out.

Last week Vicky visited Heart Breakfast, where she admitted she questioned if her fiancé of 18 months had cheated on her as she wasn't "thin enough" or had "given him a baby".

She said: "I thought maybe if I was thinner he wouldn’t have done this.

"Or if I worked less, or if I had given him a baby. "All these horrible things that as a strong woman they’ve never crept in to my mind before.

"Essentially he blamed it on me. If I hadn’t got the job I’m in he wouldn’t have been set up.

"My career got in the way of his cheating."

Fans were given a front row seat to witness the breakdown of Vicky's relationship with the Newcastle shop owner in her hour-long special, Vicky Pattison: The Break-Up.

The show was meant to follow Vicky and John's journey to the altar, but as cameras were rolling when she found out he had played away, she decided to make it all about her.