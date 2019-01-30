Vicky Pattison: 'Did my fiance cheat on me as I didn't give him a baby?'

Vicky Pattison was in high spirits when she visited Heart London Breakfast. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The Geordie Shore star visited Heart ahead of her new documentary airing on TLC tonight.

Vicky Pattison has admitted she was left questioning if it was HER fault her fiance John Noble cheated on her.

The 31-year-old was shattered when her partner was caught 'grinding a mystery blonde' in Dubai last year - and admitted she immediately blamed herself.

Speaking on Wednesday's Heart breakfast, she said: "I thought maybe if I was thinner he wouldn’t have done this.

"Or if I worked less, or if I had given him a baby.

"All these horrible things that as a strong woman they’ve never crept in to my mind before.

"Essentially he blamed it on me. If I hadn’t got the job I’m in he wouldn’t have been set up.

"My career got in the way of his cheating."

Tonight fans will get a front row seat to witness the breakdown of Vicky's relationship with the Newcastle shop owner when her new TLC special, Vicky Pattison: The Break-Up, airs.

She said: "I thought I had finally met the one. He went away on a lads’ holiday and unfortunately did some things he shouldn’t.

"The day the news broke we were meant to be signing a contract for our wedding venue and we were filming it for the show.

"I had to decide between walking away from the project, which I did feel like doing, or I could strap on my big girl pants and just go for it.

"No one would prefer for this show to be different more than me. I’ve found it really therapeutic.

"What he did devastated us but I wanted to show women there’s light at the end of the tunnel."

Vicky also defended turning her wedding - and the fall out - in to a “business opportunity”.

She explained: “It's really difficult when you come from a reality TV background it to have your personal and professional intrinsically linked.

“In retrospect it’s something I deeply regret. Making this show was my way of grasping and taking control back.

“Looking back I wish I hadn’t put him on Instagram as my fella, but my generation share everything.

"Part of being in love is sharing everything.

"I didn’t expect him to kiss half of Dubai behind my back. I’m grateful he showed his true colours when he did."