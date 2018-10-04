Vicky Pattison poses in a bikini to show off shock weight loss
4 October 2018, 10:50 | Updated: 4 October 2018, 12:37
The former Queen Of The Jungle looks noticeably slimmer in her most recent selfies.
Vicky Pattison gave fans a glimpse of her slimmed down figure as she prepares to wed fiancé John Noble.
The Geordie Shore star, 30, has created a dedicated Instagram page named 'Vickysbridalbod', to document her 'fitness and nutrition' journey before she ties the knot.
Sharing a before and after selfie, the reality regular admitted it "wasn't easy to post" but wanted to fulfil her promise of sharing the "highs and lows" of her body overhaul with her followers.
Next to the image, she wrote: "This wasn’t easy to post... But as I fully embrace my journey to the altar I made a promise to myself that I was going to show you lovely ladies (and gents) the entire process: the highs, the lows, the bits that sometimes you might not think you want to hear!"
Vicky admitted she was super jealous of TOWIE star Ferne McCann's body, and was "green with envy" every time she saw her.
Opting to try meal replacement programme Herbalife, Vicky wrote: " I am not anywhere near the end of my journey and I will be continuing hopefully to improve, feel more confident and look a million dollars on my wedding day!
"And yes, Herbalife will continue to be a part of that dialogue as I’ve really enjoyed it so far!"
The I'm A Celeb winner famously cancelled her wedding to businessman John Noble, after he dropped to one knee in July 2017.
The pair were planning to get hitched this year, but postponed their nuptials after the death of Vicky's close friend Paul Burns.
However, the couple are back in the wedding planning zones with the notion of tying the knot next year.