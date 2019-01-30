Vicky Pattison and John Noble split: Wedding cancellation, engagement and relationship revealed

Vicky Pattison and John Noble. Picture: IG

Vicky Pattison was left devastated after calling off her wedding to John Noble. So how did they meet? When did they get engaged? And when did they split? We answer all your questions.

Vicky Pattison, 29, has spoken out for the first time about her break up from fiancé John Noble, after calling off their wedding in November.

The former Loose Women and Geordie Shore star, was left devastated when John was caught on camera grinding with a mystery blonde in a Dubai nightclub last year.

Now Vicky has spoken out about her heartbreak claiming she 'hates' her ex John and condemns his 'desperate, sleazy and creepy' behaviour during their relationship.

What's more she claims John was extremely dismissive of her when she confronted him about the pictures.

“He was dismissive, saying he hadn’t done anything wrong and he didn’t want to talk to me when I was ‘like this’," Vicky told Fabulous in a tell-all interview.

She added: "With every single picture that came out that week, my heart broke a little bit more.”

So what do we know about Vicky Pattinson's relationship with John Noble? How did the meet, when did they get engaged and when were they due to get married?

We have everything you need to know...

How did Vicky meet John?

Vicky and John had known each other for over 10-years after meeting when Vicky was just 20 years old. They reconnected after bumping into each other on a train back in 2016.

When Vicky Pattison begin dating John Noble?

Papers began speculating about Vicky's romance with John for months, before the pair officially made their relationship public in 2016.

Vicky Pattison engagement

John proposed with a 3.6 karat marquis diamond engagement ring while the pair walked their dog Roxie in the countryside.

Speaking to OK! magazine at the time Vicky said: "I was playing with Roxie when she shook her head and got slobber all over my face. When I wiped it away, John was in front of me on one knee.

"I couldn’t believe it, I burst into tears. I said yes and then I looked at the ring and I was blown away, it was amazing."

Vicky and John wedding

Vicky was due to get married to John in July 2019, after post-posting her wedding plans so that she could appear on the Australian version of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here'.

John and Vicky break up

Vicky and John broke up in December 2018 after pictures were published of him canoodling with another woman in a Dubai nightclub.

The damning pictures were published in The Sun, as sources told the newspaper: "The blonde lady was sat on his lap and they looked very cosy together. He had his arms around her waist and they were grinding on the dance floor.”

Vicky subsequently called off their engagement just five days after she wrote her first wedding column for The Sun, in which she denied their relationship was on the rocks.

Following the revelations, John moved out of their home to live with his mother.

The wedding has now been cancelled, with Vicky claiming her ex-fiance now blame HER for his cheating.